The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms were able to celebrate their latest group of alumni on Friday, when the Blooming Prairie High School was able to hold the commencement ceremony for their class of 2022.
Blooming Prairie’s graduation ceremony began with the high school band leading the graduates in a precession with “Fanfare and Processional,” directed by Blooming Prairie Band Director Ross Reishus. The national anthem was then performed by Melanie Winzenburg, a member of the senior class.
Asha Lighthizer, a student council representative, then opened the ceremony with an address, followed by High School Principal John Worke introducing the student-selected speakers: Winzenburg, who is also a student council representative, and Bradley Simon, the senior class president.
Winzenburg spoke first, with her speech focusing on the journey that she and her fellow classmates had taken to get to this point. Simon then followed her, and spoke of the class’s determination through these last four years and the bright future ahead of them.
Both speeches touched on the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted especially members of the class of 2022, as the pandemic began towards the end of their freshman career, and restrictions and dangers only truly loosening this year. Worke and both student speakers all mentioned the strength that gave the class and the bright outlook they had for the future, despite two years of distance learning and COVID regulations.
Following the addresses, Chris Staloch presented the class of 2022 with their diplomas. Of the 52 members of the Blooming Prairie graduating class, 19 of them graduated with honors, 12 of which were recognized as distinguished honor students, having graduated with a GPA of 3.8 or above. The other seven members were recognized with a red stole, graduating with a GPA of 3.3 or above.
Following the graduation, parents loaded their graduates up into vehicles of all kinds to take part in the annual graduate parade. The parade, which is a tradition that began a couple of years ago to celebrate those who graduate during the COVID-19 pandemic, has become a favorite for students and parents alike.
The route this year was changed to be the same as the Fourth of July parade route, spanning 16 blocks with the parade starting from the high school, traveling down to main street and back. Parents decorated their cars, trucks, work vehicles or other special vehicles, and put the students on display as they drove through the city, as relatives and residents sat in lawn chairs in their driveways and waved as the students went by. Smiles and laughter were abundant as the students went off to celebrate their achievement.