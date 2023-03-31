...BLIZZARD WARNING EXPANDED EASTWARD TO INCLUDE THE TWIN CITIES
METRO AND WESTERN WISCONSIN...
...SNOWFALL RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR ARE EXPECTED FOR
SEVERAL HOURS WITH WIND GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH...
.Widespread precipitation will develop late this afternoon and
transition to heavy snow from northwest to southeast this evening.
The snow could be very heavy at times with hourly rates of 1 to
2.5 inches per hour. Strong north winds will develop with the
heavy snow to produce whiteout conditions over a wide swath from
west central and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin.
The worst conditions are expected between 9 PM and 4 AM, with
snow and strong winds tapering off toward early Saturday morning.
Total snowfall amounts will range from 5 to 10 inches from west
central and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin, with 2
to 5 inches north of Glenwood and St Cloud, and along I-90.
Locally higher amounts are possible if snowfall rates exceed 2
inches per hour.
A Blizzard Warning is in effect for a large area from west central
and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin. A Winter Storm
Warning remains in effect north and south of the Blizzard Warning.
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
5 to 10 inches, with locally heavier amounts possible. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota and
west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The band, Geezer, plays for a crowd at Torey’s, while the members’ wives listen and visit with each other. In the band, from left, Pete Tellijohn, Mike Ferch and David Dow. Their wives, from left, are Kelly Tellijohn, Tammi Ferch and Lezli Dow. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Competitor Julia Seykora anxiously awaits Thursday night as Cooking Challenge judge Karly Gomez takes her first bite of Seykora’s dish. The winner of the Torey’s Cooking Challenge will be announced next week after Seykora’s dish, along with challenger Karen Hale’s dish, are on the menu as specials through next week. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
From left, Jason Maher, Julia Seykora, Karly Gomez, Annie Harman and Matthew Hughes stand at the front of the room. Maher is shocked at Gomez's excited judgment of Seykora's dish. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
There were too many cooks in the kitchen this week — and all of their blunders were on full display.
Despite how the food turned out, there was only one way to describe what went down Thursday night during the Torey’s Cooking Challenge at Torey’s Restaurant and Bar: a lot of fun.
An event that was originally designed in 2020 to help businesses and people alike get through the difficult, isolated times of the pandemic returned this week as a way to bring people together and support a local nonprofit. Between Justin Ohnstad — one of the original creators of the challenge — and Torey Statlander — owner of Torey’s — the two men agreed it was time bring the event back, make it live and donate to Rachel’s Light, the nonprofit that helps house women and children in transition and prevent them from experiencing homelessness.
Ohnstad said over the past months, he was simply giving the right people the right tasks to make the event happen organically and become a success.
Local icons Julia Seykora, from the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, and Karen Hale, from Mineral Springs Marketing and Straight Talk, faced off in the challenge, as emcees Matt Jessop and Jason Maher entertained the crowd. Judges Matthew Hughes, Annie Harman and Karly Gomez provided colorful commentary — though admittedly were just happy to be included.
Beer, spirits and wine from area vendors were also provided for samples, and music by the trio Geezer was provided throughout the night.
The two dishes made during the live cooking will be available as specials at Torey’s through Thursday, April 6. Proceeds from the event are still be tallied, and a donation will be made to Rachel’s Light following the announcement of who will be named the champion of the challenge.