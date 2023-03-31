There were too many cooks in the kitchen this week — and all of their blunders were on full display.

live cooking 17.jpg

Competitor Julia Seykora anxiously awaits Thursday night as Cooking Challenge judge Karly Gomez takes her first bite of Seykora’s dish. The winner of the Torey’s Cooking Challenge will be announced next week after Seykora’s dish, along with challenger Karen Hale’s dish, are on the menu as specials through next week. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
live cooking 12.jpg

Prepping the judge’s servings, Karen Hale tops some rice with her Hawaiian chicken. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)


live cooking 6.jpg

In the heat of the competition, Julia Seykora adjusts the temperatures on her griddles. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
live cooking 4.jpg

Karen Hale hurriedly prepares her Hawaiian chicken during the Torey’s Cooking Challenge, a cook-off that raised money for Rachel’s Light, the local women’s shelter. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
live cooking 2.jpg

Denise Maalis (left) smiles after winning a bottle of wine in a raffle drawing. Her friend, Patty Hocking, sits beside her. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
live cooking 1.jpg

The band, Geezer, plays for a crowd at Torey’s, while the members’ wives listen and visit with each other. In the band, from left, Pete Tellijohn, Mike Ferch and David Dow. Their wives, from left, are Kelly Tellijohn, Tammi Ferch and Lezli Dow. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
live cooking 5.jpg

Julia Seykora hits a slay pose, mid-cook-off. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
live cooking 10.jpg

Matthew Hughes shows off by flipping Karen Hale’s pan of vegetables and sauce. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
live cooking 11.jpg

Karly Gomez makes Julia Seykora laugh by dancing, as Annie Harman, Matthew Hughes and Karen Hale entertain the observers. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
live cooking 16.jpg

Karly Gomez gives her seal of approval to the Hawaiian chicken prepared by Karen Hale. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
live cooking 15.jpg

Matthew Hughes, Karly Gomez and Annie Harman (right) were the judges of the competition, but the public can judge the dishes all week at Torey’s. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
live cooking 3.jpg

A Torey’s Restaurant and Bar hat sits at the prize table, during the Torey’s Challenge on Thursday night. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments