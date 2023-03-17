Middle school students in the Best Buddies Club celebrate wins together during a bowling event at Sparetime in Owatonna. The club encourages and fosters friendships for students with and without disabilities. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The Best Buddies Club is new to the Owatonna Middle School this year. Advisor Bridget Gilormini (far left) started the club to match students with and without disabilities to create new friendships. She hopes the program will expand throughout all the schools in the district. (Photo courtesy of Bridget Gilormini)
Nearly 20 years ago, local educator Bridget Gilormini learned about the national Best Buddies organization and fell in love with the mission. She decided that she would spread the joy of the organization no matter what district she worked for.
Best Buddies International is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating and fostering one-to-one friendships and inclusivity among individuals with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Gilormini joined the Owatonna School District last year as a speech and language pathologist at both the middle and high school levels. She said knew she wanted to bring a Best Buddies Club to the middle school after successfully starting one at the Lakeville school she previously worked at.
“I knew I wanted to do the same thing here, so I spoke with the administration and they thought it was a great idea and gave me the green light,” she said. “We spread the word to the families and had a match event this fall and got buddies for most of the kids … We try to do a fun activity each month.”
The program works by matching a child with disabilities with a child without to foster and grow friendships that may otherwise not have formed.
“I’ve noticed some kids with disabilities and delays tend to just hang out with each other and they don’t branch out and the same for the other kids,” Gilormini said. “This program encourages them all to come together and do activities together and they’re able to shed the stigmas and stereotypes as well as gaining those leadership skills.”
Washington Elementary School is also planning to start a club, and Gilormini hopes all the schools in the district will start one so all the buddies and families can come together for big and inclusive community events.
Wednesday, the middle school students went bowling at Sparetime Entertainment in Owatonna.
“They really just like hanging out and these friendships they’ve made are just beautiful and we hope they’ll last a lifetime,” Gilormini said. “Now sometimes they all sit in the lunch room together and they look forward to getting out and doing fun things together like bowling.”
“I’m glad I signed up to join the club,” said eighth grade student Isla. “I like to go bowling and do the other activities.”
Another student said his favorite part of joining the club was being able to make new friends because sometimes he struggles to make those connection while in class and the club gave him the opportunity to be in a place where friendship was the goal.
Gilormini plans to have a family picnic with the students and their families in the spring so everyone can meet each other and have another fun day of play.