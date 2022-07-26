Armed with an extensive background in education and a passion for ensuring every student has what they need to succeed, Matt Berg-Wall has joined the Owatonna School District as the new coordinator of Educational Equity and English Learning (EL) programming.
Director of Teaching and Learning Michelle Krell said after former Educational Equity Coordinator Martina Wagner left to pursue a director position in another district, she was pleasantly surprised by the number of applicants who were interested in the position.
After conducting interviews and checking references, Berg-Wall quickly rose to the top of the ranks and impressed the team with his passion for EL students, experience in education and successes in other districts to back him up.
“He’s highly intelligent,” Krell said. “Being in a leadership role, it’s important to see the big picture, but also understand how to break it down into simple tasks for the team to carry out. He really understands the needs of multilingual students and has an ability to understand what effective strategies are needed to ensure all of our students are able to succeed.”
Discovering his purpose
Berg-Wall is a Minnesota native who spent most of his life in the Twin Cities area. After earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota Morris, he moved west and taught special education to students with severe autism.
“That experience led me to want to try other aspects of public education,” he said. “I knew I believed in the institution of public schools, but I knew I couldn’t be a great special education teacher so I wanted to try other things.”
He moved to South Korea for a few years to teach English before returning to Minnesota to earn his English Learning license. At that time, his license allowed him to teach in California. After a few years, laws and guidelines changed to where his Minnesota EL license wouldn’t allow him to continue teaching in California without earning different licensure.
“It was then I came back to Minnesota and worked in a charter school in St. Paul,” he said. “I was fortunate enough to find work at Dayton Bluff. It was a fantastic school with incredible teachers, and became locally famous for having narrowed the achievement gap for students of color, and my experiences there stuck with me.”
Through continuing his education, eventually earning a Doctorate, Berg-Wall’s dissertation and future life’s work focused heavily on how schools can effectively close the achievement gap for students of color and those who are economically disadvantaged.
“I was compelled to find out what our systemic explanations are for success and how that can transfer to other districts,” he said. “I wanted to have an approach that challenges and closes the achievement gap from a systemic level.”
Goals for Owatonna
For the last month, Berg-Wall has been heading up the Migrant Education program at the Owatonna Middle School. Krell said he has been working closely with the students and the family and she believes Berg-Wall is exactly what the students, families, and district need.
“It’s clear already that the families feel comfortable. He’s been working with the success coaches on engaging with our multilingual families,” Krell said. “I think he’s doing a great job coordinating the migrant program and he really promotes the culture of equity for everyone.”
As for the upcoming school year, and still being in the learning phase of entering a new district, Berg-Wall has a plan of two themes: continuity and change.
“I want to be proactive in creating a sense of continuity for students, teachers and the administrators I work for and with,” he said. “Being that I’m still very much in the learning phase, I want to get to know the people and students in the community and learn how things work. It would be imprudent to have a change agenda without having an understanding of where everyone is at. I want to learn what has gone well so that perhaps we can take those ideas to scale and continue them on the trajectory that’s been established and bridge that to change.”
As for the second theme of change, Berg-Wall said he intends to gather perspectives and ideas from his colleagues, students and families and apply those to his own knowledge to help lead the district in a helpful direction to improve the academic outcomes for all students.
“One of my greatest interests is equity,” he said. “I strongly feel we can have more schools successfully improve academic outcomes. Some schools are knocking that out of the park for students, and based on my own research and personal experience, there are talented and hardworking teachers everywhere, especially here in Owatonna. Now it’s just a matter of how we use their skills to get the best outcomes possible for our kids.”
Berg-Wall lives in Northfield with his wife and two sons. He said in his free time he has several personal research projects he enjoys working on as well as being outdoors with his family and partaking and learning right alongside his children in their various areas of interest.
“My kids’ interests have propelled me into various new experiences including learning how to ride a Ripstik, how to be a Dungeons and Dragons dungeon master, and how to fillet a fish that they catch,” he laughed. “They’re also very interested in sports, which was never my thing so my son taught me how to effectively throw a football so we could play catch. I’m constantly learning in my career and my personal life.”