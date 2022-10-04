Thanks to a grant provided by the Owatonna Foundation, work on the Central Park fountain in 2021 included reinforcing its foundation, aligning the bowl, repairing the spray ring, refurbishing its centerpiece, installing a handicap-accessible drinking fountain with a doggy drinker near the fountain and painting.(Dianna Schmidt/southernminn.com)
Owatonna Foundation Week kicked off to an exciting start Monday, as the Central Park Fountain was re-dedicated to the community.
“The Owatonna Foundation is a proud sponsor of many projects through the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Department,” said Angela Wagner, Executive Director of the Owatonna Foundation. “The Central Park Fountain is a landmark in Owatonna and we are pleased we can re-dedicate it to the community.”
The ribbon cutting included a proclamation read by Mayor Tom Kuntz, proclaiming Oct. 2-8 Owatonna Foundation Week.
"The Owatonna Foundation has contributed over $13 million dollars to improve the welfare of our community within the areas of Arts, Community, Education, and Recreation," Kuntz read. "The Owatonna Foundation is committed to a strong leadership role in helping fundraising initiatives that engage our community and assist volunteers with energy, enthusiasm and success."
"The Owatonna Foundation makes our community stronger by distributing funds in the form of grants for specific “brick and mortar” community projects as well as through scholarships to help further the educational goals of individuals," he continued. "The Owatonna Foundation touches the lives of every citizen in Owatonna and helps to shape the future of our community by funding projects that make a difference in our lives and the lives of future generations."
Work on the fountain in 2021 included reinforcing its foundation, aligning the bowl, repairing the spray ring, refurbishing its centerpiece, installing a handicap-accessible drinking fountain with a doggy drinker near the fountain and painting. Shortly after the fresh paint was applied, there was an issue with it not adhering to the surface as expected. The fountain was recently refreshed with its surface sandblasted, primed and painted.
