Owatonna Foundation Week kicked off to an exciting start Monday, as the Central Park Fountain was re-dedicated to the community.

Ribbon Cutting

Mayor Tom Kuntz and Owatonna Foundation President Tom Dufresne cut the ribbon during the re-dedication of the Central Park fountain Monday afternoon. (Dianna Schmidt/southernminn.com)
Central Park fountain

Thanks to a grant provided by the Owatonna Foundation, work on the Central Park fountain in 2021 included reinforcing its foundation, aligning the bowl, repairing the spray ring, refurbishing its centerpiece, installing a handicap-accessible drinking fountain with a doggy drinker near the fountain and painting.(Dianna Schmidt/southernminn.com)
Central Park founatin

The Central Park fountain has been an iconic piece of Owatonna since first installed in 1893. (Dianna Schmidt/southernminn.com)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments