A daughter came storming in several weeks ago. “Mom,” she cried, “why have you never made meatloaf for us?” “Well,” I said, matching her indignation, “in fact, I did make meatloaf. Once. It was before you were born. Your older siblings were not fans. I threw out almost the entire thing. I have never liked meatloaf, and therefore, I never made it again. So, if you want to blame anyone for your lack of exposure to the delicacy that is your average meatloaf, blame them.” “Mom, there are a lot of things I think I don’t like because you never exposed me to them because you don’t like them.” “Yeah, Mom,” chimed in a son. “You were sure I wouldn’t like the hollandaise sauce of Eggs Benedict, so I never tried them. Mom, Eggs Benedict are delicious.” “Well, good for you, son. I am delighted to hear that you overcame your deprived childhood.” His confrontation seemed ironic given that he was one of the kids whose rejection of my meatloaf had a direct impact on his younger siblings. This conversation made me reflect on a parent’s influence over their children. How much do we really shape our children?

Ruth Boubin of Owatonna has a degree in counseling and finds humor in the daily challenges of being a parent.

