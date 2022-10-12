A daughter came storming in several weeks ago. “Mom,” she cried, “why have you never made meatloaf for us?” “Well,” I said, matching her indignation, “in fact, I did make meatloaf. Once. It was before you were born. Your older siblings were not fans. I threw out almost the entire thing. I have never liked meatloaf, and therefore, I never made it again. So, if you want to blame anyone for your lack of exposure to the delicacy that is your average meatloaf, blame them.” “Mom, there are a lot of things I think I don’t like because you never exposed me to them because you don’t like them.” “Yeah, Mom,” chimed in a son. “You were sure I wouldn’t like the hollandaise sauce of Eggs Benedict, so I never tried them. Mom, Eggs Benedict are delicious.” “Well, good for you, son. I am delighted to hear that you overcame your deprived childhood.” His confrontation seemed ironic given that he was one of the kids whose rejection of my meatloaf had a direct impact on his younger siblings. This conversation made me reflect on a parent’s influence over their children. How much do we really shape our children?
Indeed, most of my kids prefer Mexican food to Chinese cuisine. Most of my kids are early risers and early to bed kind of people. They were trained by a mother who was not particularly functional after 8 PM. “Mom, why do my friends at school stay up so late?” “I don’t know, honey, maybe their parents like to spend more time with their kids than I do. It’s been five hours since school let out, and all you have done is whined and fought with your sister. That’s probably just enough time with you. Now, go to bed. Yes, I well aware that it’s only 7:30, and you are 12!”
I am not a person who enjoys the thrill of going fast. This is shared by most of my kids. I don’t have any professional downhill skiers, NASCAR drivers, or speed skaters. In fact, my kids aren’t competent skaters at all. We took them a few times when they were younger. By the time the last one’s skates were laced up, someone was cold. Most never made it past the point of dependency on the skating walker which makes it rather difficult to envision the youngster as Olympic material.
Yet, I have also influenced my children in some positive ways. My children appreciate Broadway musicals and have seen many. My children have been exposed to great old movies, such as The Sound of Music, West Side Story and The King and I. No, they haven’t watched Gone with the Wind, but there is still time. Most of them have never seen a Star Wars movie or watched Star Trek. Although not all of my kids enjoy reading, some of them love to pass the time with a good book. The others? Well, you win some and lose some. My kids have inherited my love for playing cards and board games. Unlike me,
some of them enjoy Monopoly which I think was the bane of my existence while growing up. “Let’s play Monopoly!” “Umm, I think there are thistles that need to be hoed.”
Despite my best efforts, my kids have become Minnesota Vikings fans. That just proves, parents must lead by example. I warned them this is a path to disappointment, tears and heartbreak, but they sit down on Sunday afternoons just like I did as a kid and still do today. I am proud to say a few of them have been influenced by my Vikings cynicism which results in frequent comments like, “Classic Vikings,” “They for sure are going to lose,” and “Just wait, they will surely blow the lead in the second half.”
Every so often my kids will be talking with one another about random people. “Who is that?” I inquire, assuming the person is a friend or classmate. “Mom don’t worry about it. You don’t know them. They are influencers.” “Influencers?” I am quite sure I never heard this term when I was a kid. Indeed, “influencers” are these folks who are scrambling to get noticed on social media. If they get a following, defined by how many people, I don’t know, apparently there is money to be made. The role of the influencer is to share their opinions on a variety of topics such as home décor, fashion, hair, make-up, sports and cooking, etc. In other words, complete strangers are shaping the views of our young people, not with the intent of creating a better world, but with money as their motivation.
I am so thankful that I didn’t have to rely on a phone or computer to tell me what to do, what’s not great and what’s fantastic. I don’t even know what that would have looked like back in the day. “Hey Sue,” calling my friend on our landline in 1975. “I just got my haircut. It was supposed to a bob, but I feel like I look a little like an Oompa Loompa. If I only I could send you a picture so you could tell me what you think.” I wouldn’t be able to get feedback until the school day when there was no turning back.
Fortunately, I have six siblings. They were more than happy to tell me when I looked like a dork, when my clothes were ugly and when my haircut was not exactly flattering. “Are you seriously going to go to school looking like that?” They were thrilled to share their opinions without any chance of earning money. I can’t imagine saying to one of my sisters, “Hey, I will give you ten bucks if you tell me if these jeans make me look fat. For twenty, you can tell me if I should wear blue or brown eyeshadow.”
I might be delusional, but I think I still have a certain amount of influence over my kids. Research backs me up. In matters of faith, drugs and alcohol, values, virtues and many other areas, parents talking to their kids still has a significant impact. So, yes, maybe my kid didn’t get to try meatloaf, but in areas that matter, I hope I still am an influencer.
Ruth Boubin of Owatonna has a degree in counseling and finds humor in the daily challenges of being a parent.
