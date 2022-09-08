Barbecuing is one of the most popular American traditions and summer pastimes, with BBQ competitions becoming increasingly popular across the United States and right here in Steele County.
Growing up in a large family with a mother who worked in restaurants for the better part of 40 years, and a father and uncles who were no stranger to hunting, butchering and cooking their game, it's no surprise Benny Meyer eventually sought a career in a similar industry and is now weeks away from opening his first BBQ restaurant in Owatonna — Smokin' Silverback Craft BBQ.
"I've put my whole heart and savings into this," Meyer said. "I really hope the people of Owatonna embraces and supports this venture so I can expand on what I can do."
Meyer's family also got into amateur barbecuing and even developed their own BBQ sauce recipe that was quite popular with their friends and family, as well as at some local BBQ competitions. Meyer has also taken home several awards in these competitions, and recently received a grand champion award.
Meyer's journey to becoming a restaurateur was slightly unconventional compared to most. He said he worked several odd jobs in mechanics, plumbing and heating and the like, but simply wasn't feeling fulfilled.
"At the time my mom was working at a restaurant and they had just bought a big commercial smoker, but no one really knew how to use it," Meyer said. "My mom knew I was big into grilling and smoking at the time so she brought me the owners manual for the smoker to look at and I worked with the guys at that restaurant for a few weeks helping them learn and I was learning myself and really fell in love with smoking. I ended up quitting my job not long after to get into the restaurant business."
For the last decade, Meyer has been honing his skills at various restaurants taking up various roles and not long ago decided to put his skills, knowledge and drive to the test by opening his own establishment.
"I worked in all different areas after that first job with the big smoker and got a lot of good feedback which is what helped me decide to keep going," Meyer said. "When I decided to open my own barbecue I knew I had the skills, but I wanted to make sure I was doing something familiar, but also unique and special."
Brad Meier, president of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, said having a new restaurant in town — especially on the south end — is exciting and the cuisine will be sure to draw the attention of many in the community.
"Everyone loves a good barbecue," Meier said. "There are a lot of people that are amateurs around Owatonna who like to barbecue and smoke, and there are more, like me, who like to eat it."
American cuisine was the fourth most popular desire in the Engage Owatonna New Restaurant Survey conducted earlier this year. While BBQ wasn't specifically mentioned, Meier said there's no reason to assume barbecue isn't under the umbrella of American cuisine.
Meyer said along with traditional barbecue menu items, he also plans to offer some of his own spins on merging the art of BBQ with burgers, nachos, tacos and more.
"I hope to expand in the next couple of years and offer catering and there's a room in the back that could be used for private parties or meetings," Meyer said. "I'm really excited to see what happens."
The Smokin' Silverback Craft BBQ plans to open this month and is located in the old Godfather's Pizza building next to El Tequila on South Cedar Avenue.