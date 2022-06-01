After a long time away, one of the most beloved Steele County events is finally set to return this weekend.
Smokin’ in Steele BBQ and Blues Festival organizers made the hard decision last year to hold off on the event, for the second consecutive year, to ensure the safety of the public and competitors. Entertainment director for the festival, John Hammer, said he and all other organizers of the event are thrilled to be back in full force for 2022, and he anticipates record attendance for the 18th year of the fundraising event.
“I worked with a number of different festivals that took place last summer, and there’s a high demand for them to return,” Hammer said. “Some of those fests had record crowds, and we’re expecting the same. It’s very exciting to have this event back this year.”
Produced by the Knight of Columbus Council 945 in Owatonna, Smokin’ in Steele donates the money raised at the annual event to a variety of charitable groups. The state championship barbecue contest – as proclaimed by then Gov. Mark Dayton in 2011 – takes place on the Steele County Fairgrounds and features vendors, competitions for all ages, an antique tractor and cruise-in car show, family bike rides, an annual 5K, and live blues music. The event began in 2008.
As usual, the main beneficiary is the Steele County chapter of the Special Olympics. The event will also be benefitting Let’s Smile Inc, a local organization that promotes and assists families in preventative dental care for children and adolescents up to 19 years old.
Hammer said one change from previous years is that judging for the amateur backyard BBQ competition will be taken up a notch.
“Folks are trying to up their skills with the idea to move up to a professional level,” Hammer said. “So they’ll be judged similarly to the pros, and that will look great on a BBQ resume.”
Dustin Reese has been competing in BBQ competitions under his team Hogline BBQ, along with his wife Mary. Reese said participating in Smokin’ in Steele is a great opportunity and while he was disappointed the previous two events were canceled, he understood the need to make that decision.
“Now is the right time to be back,” Reese said. “I’ve been fortunate to travel all around the upper Midwest competing, and I meet all these people, and now I get to invite them to our home town and show it off.”
Competitors in all divisions are judged in three categories: appearance, taste and tenderness. The judges have a scale and rate each entry on its own merits and not comparatively to their fellow competitors.
Smokin’ in Steele will kick off Friday, June 3 with activities, food and music all day and resume on Saturday, June 4.