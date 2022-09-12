After nearly three full years away, the annual Chubb’s Brew-BQ Savor the Flavor Fundraiser returned over the weekend, the first time the event has been held in September.
With warmer weather than previous years, the competition was set up Saturday outside the Beer Gardens at the Steele Country Fairgrounds, showcasing some of the best local amateur barbecue and microbrews. Named in honor of Juan Villarreal, aka Chubb, the event is all about having fun and giving back — two key components to the personality of its namesake.
“He was all about having a good time and helping people,” laughed Amy Villarreal, wife of the late Juan who died in 2015 after a battle with cancer. “Everybody had a great time this weekend, but he would have had the greatest time. He would have loved every single part of it, and you could just hear him in every corner, knowing he would have been the loudest, the most encouraging and rocking out the hardest.”
The event saw a year of firsts, aside from being in September and being outside. This year, the event committee decided to forgo the silent auction and stick with raffle items, with tickets sold and winners announced throughout the public portion of the event. Villarreal said they are still counting the final dollars raised, but she feels confident it was the right decision for the direction of the event.
“People were so generous and there was a lot of interest in the raffle,” she said, adding the committee and volunteers were still learning as they went. “We already are talking about how we can hammer out some of the bumps and make it even smoother next year, but people were excited — we couldn’t get around fast enough with some of the items.”
Proceeds from the fundraiser go toward the Juan Villarreal Jr. Memorial Fund — the nonprofit organization that hosts the Brew-BQ — and different local nonprofits are selected to be the benefactor of each event. This year, the Brew-BQ committee agreed on three nonprofits to honor: Rachel’s Light, Hospitality House and Open Arms Suicide Prevention.
Also new this year was the first ever all-female BBQ team, the Owatonna Business Women Spice Girls. Not only was the team of five OBW members the first to break the glass grill by competing against the other seven teams of almost all men, but they took home the grand champion trophy.
“Chubb’s Brew-BQ is such a fun event, and I love that the proceeds support local organizations,” said Stacy Hanson, one of the OBW Spice Girls and previous volunteer for the event. “This year, being a part of the first all-women team and representing Owatonna Business Women made it even more special.”
Following the award ceremony, the OBW Spice Girls donated the prize money back to the event committee to disperse as they see fit between the three nonprofits or the tip jar collections for Anthony Young, the young man from Owatonna who was severely injured in a car crash earlier this summer. Young’s mother, Amanda Walerius, was been a long-time member of the Brew-BQ committee, and his father, Jason Young, donated one of the raffle items months before the crash.
Villarreal said the team’s donation of the prize money was the moment that brought her to tears — albeit tears of joy and gratitude.
“They are all such beautiful women, and not just on their own, but being this perfect addition to the event and being so generous at the end,” Villarreal said. “I think they have started a real trend and movement this year, and we will see more women in the competition in the future.”
Hanson said she certainly hopes the OBW Spice Girls are only the beginning.
“I was surrounded by such a positive team, and we felt the support of women throughout the community as we competed,” Hanson said. “We are already looking forward to next year and we hope we inspire other women to assemble a team and join in the fun.”
Though the event just wrapped up, Villarreal said the committee will meet already this week, as things are still fresh on their brains for how they can continue to improve the savory and fun tradition. Until then, she sends additional gratitude out into the community that has supported the fundraiser year after year.
“I have lived in Owatonna my entire life and I want to believe all communities are like this, but I am not sure if that is true,” Villarreal said. “I feel so blessed to be a part of this beautiful community and a part of the Chubb’s committee — so much time and effort goes into making this happen, but we do it because we want to do good and we like to have a fun time.”