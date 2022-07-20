The Owatonna Area Learning Center welcomed a new principal earlier this month, after previous principal Brenton Shavers resigned to relocate near the end of the school year.
Jamie Bates was the principal at an alternative school in Texas before deciding to move to Minnesota just a few weeks ago, a decision that brought her closer to her son. She said while visiting Minnesota, she fell in love with the state and the community.
“My son moved to Minnesota last year and he said he loved it,” Bates said. “I visited and I loved the area. I really felt at home in Owatonna. The people are friendly and that’s not something I see in Texas. I knew the Owatonna School District was the one I wanted to work for.”
After meeting with Superintendent Jeff Elstad to discuss plans for the ALC and ensuring the transition of leadership was as smooth as possible, Elstad thinks the wealth of knowledge and experience Bates brings with previous ALC leadership will greatly benefit the students and staff.
“Jamie has a passion for growth and learning,” Elstad said. “She also brings attention to accountability to raise graduation rates and strives for the academic achievement of ALC students, and in turn looks at how to continue to support the staff as well.”
With an extensive educational background and currently pursuing her second doctorate from Baylor University, Bates has a passion for helping every student graduate and have a successful career ahead.
At her former schools, Bates was involved in helping students with juvenile criminal offenses, those in foster care and other at-risk kids graduate. Bates also identified a universal need for equitable education for all previously mentioned student populations, as well as minorities.
“In Texas, I saw a disproportionate amount of minorities and juvenile offenders get left behind,” Bates said. “I helped start a flex program for these students to help increase graduation rates for all the students and helped guide them into the workforce or post secondary schooling.”
She said she is a big believer in equity and making sure every student has what they need to succeed by offering several resources to “level the playing field.”
“I’ve always enjoyed working with students at risk of not completing high school,” she said. “I think it's my responsibility to make sure the needs of the students are being met by working directly with them, and the teachers and the community, too. I plan to do everything within my power to make sure that happens for all of our students.”
She said in the first few weeks of her employment, she has already felt incredibly welcomed and supported by the community and other district staff.
“I think it’s so great how involved the superintendent is with this school — you don’t always see that. It’s very apparent that he, and the rest of the administration, want to see all students succeed,” Bates said. “Brenton has also been so great at helping me transition, and even though he’s gone he still checks in to see how things are going.”
Because she is working on a second doctorate degree, Bates joked that her free time is limited. However, she has a passion and love for the outdoors and volunteering.
“I really want to get active in the community,” she said. “Community is always something that has been important to me and I’m excited to get involved here.”