In the early 90s, the Owatonna music scene was thriving. Underage bands got creative with show locations, from the Mineral Springs Park pavilion and the Morehouse Park chalet to renting out the local VFW or Centennial Hall — an unofficial all-ages venue downtown.
Of the dozen or so bands from that era, two — Lotus Eaters and DikFish — signed to Minneapolis record-label Bodycast Records in 1992 and began touring regionally, all while they were still in high school. That included a sold-out show featuring both bands at the 7th Street Entry in Minneapolis in 1993. Later some of those Owatonna-based musicians would go on to successful careers in music with international touring and coverage by Rolling Stone magazine, the New York Times, and MTV, to name a few.
The Heavenly States were one of those local success stories. In 2011, Rolling Stone called their single Berlin Wall “a bold, gestural style that matches the music's balance of bare-bones folk and orchestral bombast.”
Guitarist Ted Nesseth, who grew up in Owatonna, formed the Heavenly States after moving to Oakland, California, in the late 90s, later relocating to Austin, Texas, about a decade ago. Nesseth still remembers his former band DikFish playing at Mineral Springs Park for their first show back when he was a teenager.
This Saturday, the Heavenly States return to their roots as part of the Music Space of Owatonna’s O-Town Homegrown show. The opening bands on the bill — including Paperbacks, Burnsville City Limits, Fur Suits, and Julie Sweet — all have ties to Owatonna’s DIY music scene back in the 90s.
Saturday’s show will also double as a grand re-opening for the Music Space of Owatonna following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The non-profit music venue is run by Mark Woodrich, whose goal is to bring high quality music and well-known acts to Owatonna.
Since its inception in early 2019, the Music Space has hosted shows featuring Boston-based Jeffrey Foucault, whose drummer Billy Conway grew up in Owatonna and played for the band Morphine in the 90s. Conway passed away last year after a battle with cancer. The Music Space also hosted a special performance by Tommy Stinson from the Replacements and Guns and Roses.
About a year after opening, the pandemic hit, and the Music Space had to close their doors for nearly two years. But during that time, Woodrich kept busy renovating the venue, which also includes a record store in the front.
“It really made me take my time to get this right and be sure people would want to come out to concerts in a small space, what kind of masking and vaccine requirements would I need and how can I enforce that without alienating customers,” Woodrich said. “I have had to rethink my space requirements for people and have removed a few fixtures and the overall number of records in stock to make sure people are not as tightly packed.”
The newly renovated space reopened just recently, with new vinyl releases in stock and the occasional open mic night. But this Saturday marks the first big show since the space reopened.
Woodrich, a big fan of the Heavenly States, will get to see them perform live for the first time. The band’s songs are written by Nesseth and his partner Genevieve Gagon, and their most recent release, the 2015 triple album Hiss, prominently features both Gagon’s and Nesseth’s songwriting and singing.
“That will be exciting to finally hear all those songs live,” Woodrich said.
As with Woodrich, Nesseth said they’ve been hunkering down in the studio throughout the pandemic as they work on a new album, with more touring to follow. He said new and yet to be released songs will be prominently featured during Saturday night’s set.
“You’ll hear quite a lot of new stuff Saturday,” Nesseth said.
He’s also mixing unreleased material from his previous band Fluke Starbucker, who formed in Owatonna before the band moved to California.
Woodrich said Saturday’s show is the beginning of a stream of shows over the summer, a return to his vision of what the Music Space is all about — a small-town cool music venue that gets the surprise of great artists in between tour stops in larger cities and venues. It’s also the only record store for miles around.
“It has been a combination of my various dreams for my life, a way to promote regular concerts in my own space and to be an interesting gathering space and retail store in the heart of the revitalized downtown Owatonna,” Woodrich said.