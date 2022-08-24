With the start of school just two weeks away,inflation has made paying for school supplies even more of a burden this year for low income families. Fortunately, local businesses, community leaders and volunteers across the region have pulled together to help.
According to a Back to School Survey from Deloitte, the average Minnesota family will spend $700 per child on back to school supplies and clothing. Compared to just three years ago, Americans will spend $11 billion more on school supplies this year.
In Owatonna, a school supply drive will be held on Friday from noon to 4 p.m. in front of HyVee, thanks to a partnership between Community Pathways of Steele County and the Owatonna Truck Club.
Community Pathways Unique Finds Coordinator Dakota Oreskovich noted that this is the second year that her organization has partnered with the Truck Club to help local children. Although she said cash donations are particularly appreciated, supplies of many types are welcome as well.
“Anything that is school related will be welcome in the bin - we don’t really have any preferences,” she said.
Rising school supply costs can be a particularly significant burden in communities like Faribault, where most students qualify for Free or Reduced Price school lunches. Unlike with the lunches however, there’s no formally government run program to provide for students in need.
In Faribault it’s a small, community-run nonprofit, Supply Our Children, which is tasked with providing supplies for roughly a third of Faribault’s students each year. For the organization’s volunteers, the effort is a year-round commitment.
Supply Our Children’s efforts for this year culminated last week with the annual Backpack and School Supply Giveaway at Faribault Middle School on August 17. Wholly volunteer run, the event is fully free of charge and open to students from Kindergarten through High School.
Martha Schultz, who chairs the community organization, expressed gratitude to the community for helping Supply Our Children to meet its fundraising goals and keep up with increased demand.
“We are grateful to our volunteers and our donors,” she said. “We are entirely dependent on them.”
Even though the next school supply drive in Faribault may be a year away, there are still plenty of opportunities to help Faribault children in need on the near horizon. In particular, Faribault Public Schools Communications Coordinator Danette Reistad noted that while it may still be summer, cold weather supplies will soon be in need.
“Come wintertime, we’ll definitely be in need of hats, mittens and coats,” she said.
Northfield may have significantly fewer low income students than Faribault, but there’s still significant needs. Hilary Lamberty, Community Engagement Coordinator for the Northfield Community Action Center, said that CAC is still looking for donations and volunteers.
In St. Peter, the Friends of Learning Back to School Project is still looking for donations and volunteers as well. Project Chairperson Michelle Zehnder Fischer, who also happens to serve as Nicollet County Attorney, said that the program has been boosted by even stronger support from local businesses than in years past.
Without adequate supplies, Zehnder Fischer noted that the burden falls not only on low income families but on teachers as well to make up the difference. Each contribution made before the school year starts can significantly reduce that burden, she noted.
“Teachers have been spending a lot of their own money on supplies,” she noted. “It’s really reflective of the challenging economic times.”