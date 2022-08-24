Owatonna Backpacks

Community Pathways and the Owatonna Truck Club are working together to offer a school supply drive Friday at the Owatonna Hy-Vee. 

With the start of school just two weeks away,inflation has made paying for school supplies even more of a burden this year for low income families. Fortunately, local businesses, community leaders and volunteers across the region have pulled together to help.

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

