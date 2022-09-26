More than 120 people gathered on a Blooming Prairie farm for the Our Voices, Our Power Candidate Town Hall. Five speakers brought issues to the table to ask Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison what he plans to do about the complaints. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Following the discussions, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison took the time to speak to several attendees about his campaign, their issues and any other questions the public had for him. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
More than 100 people from as far away as Wisconsin and Iowa gathered Prairie Saturday on a farm outside of Blooming for the Our Voices, Our Power Candidate Town Hall. Attorney General Keith Ellison and representatives from the Land Stewardship Project Action Fund (LSAF), Hmong American Farming Association, Midwest Farmers of Color Collective and COPAL MN addressed issues from land access, factory farms, environmental justice and more.
While all major party attorney general and gubernatorial candidates were invited, Ellison, a Democrat, was the only one to appear, according to LSAF Political Organizer Emily Minge.
While each speaker came from a different background and organization, the overwhelming theme amongst the questions posed to Ellinson dealt with holding large corporations accountable and finding better ways to support small farms, especially those run by people of color.
Ryan Perez, political campaign manager for COPAL — an organization working primarily with Latino communities on public policy, leadership and community service — said with a focus on southern Minnesota, the region has a growing and thriving Latino communities who are in need of help and reform when it comes to the farming industry due to lack of policy around environmental and social issues.
“Environmental crises hitting our communities on the front line across the globe are increasing in frequency, and they’re increasing in magnitude. There are some reasons why this could be happening and that is part of why we are standing here today” Perez said. “How are we going to hold accountable organizations and pocket corporations that are impacting immigrant communities, communities of color and communities that don’t speak English?”
Ellinson responded by saying these issues are of great concern and importance to him. He spoke about a lawsuit he filed against ExonMobil. The suit was not filed due to climate change, but rather because scientists theorized their product was causing climate change.
“I wanted you to know about it because it affects climate events, which in turn affects things like insects and water in the fields and crops might rot and things like that,” Ellinson said. “So there’s all these problems it causes that we could mitigate if they were honest from the beginning, and that is what we are demanding of them. This is something that we do consider a top priority and we are pursuing it.”
Co-founder and Executive Director of the Hmong American Farmers Association Jassen Hang, along with Jim Gardner, a small farmer from Spring Grove, took turns speaking about the impossibilities, hardships, and — in their opinion — unfair ordinances hindering their dreams for growth.
Gardner said due to certain zoning ordinances, and other obstacles he and his family are forced to sell directly to consumers because they lack the resources to compete with larger operations. Hang, whose organization works directly with local Hmong American family farmers detailed similar issues facing the farmers. Specifically, the Minnesota Department of Transportation attempted to displace up to 20 acres of farmland belonging to Hmong American farmers for an intersection project.
“They are facing an elevated number of obstacles,” Hang said. “We have such a power imbalance and have dealt with four years of harassment and intimidation that goes along with this big business, what can we do to dissolve the challenges Hmong farmers are facing?”
He asked Ellison how, in his capacity as attorney general, would be able to ensure a sustainable environment for local food and farmers and also how he would ensure entities would advance equity at all costs so small scale producers and farmers are not at the mercy of the larger corporations.
Ellison responded to Hang, and many of the other speakers, that he intends to work directly with the organizations to see what solutions are available for each individual issue.
“It seems like one of those problems that doesn’t have to happen,” Ellison said. “It seems like there’s a way to plan this so everybody wins. We have choices, and we can make better choices. So let’s make some.”
