More than 100 people from as far away as Wisconsin and Iowa gathered Prairie Saturday on a farm outside of Blooming for the Our Voices, Our Power Candidate Town Hall. Attorney General Keith Ellison and representatives from the Land Stewardship Project Action Fund (LSAF), Hmong American Farming Association, Midwest Farmers of Color Collective and COPAL MN addressed issues from land access, factory farms, environmental justice and more.

Keith Ellison

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison addressed the concerns of several farming and agricultural organizations Saturday on a farm outside of Blooming Prairie. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Land Stewardship Action Fund

More than 120 people gathered on a Blooming Prairie farm for the Our Voices, Our Power Candidate Town Hall. Five speakers brought issues to the table to ask Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison what he plans to do about the complaints. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Our Voices, Our Power candidate town hall

Following the discussions, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison took the time to speak to several attendees about his campaign, their issues and any other questions the public had for him. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

