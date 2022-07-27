July 26 Janesville shooting

Agents with the Janesville Police Department, Waseca County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension piece together the scene of a drive-by shooting near Tuesday near the Janesville Post Office. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Two men have been charged with attempted murder after they allegedly shot at an occupied vehicle 29 times Tuesday in Janesville and paralyzed the victim.

