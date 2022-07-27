Two men have been charged with attempted murder after they allegedly shot at an occupied vehicle 29 times Tuesday in Janesville and paralyzed the victim.
William Cornelius Terrel Peavy, 31, of Waseca, and Devonte Bernard Phillips, 26, who has no known home address, were charged Wednesday in Waseca County District Court with attempted murder in the first degree, first-degree assault and drive by shooting toward an occupied motor vehicle, all felonies.
Phillips is also facing an additional felony charge for possessing a firearm or ammunition while prohibited for having a prior conviction for a crime of violence.
According to the criminal complaint, Janesville police were dispatched shortly after 3 p.m. to a report of shots being fired on the 200 block of East Main Street. Dispatch advised law enforcement a witness saw a dark colored sedan with tinted windows flee the scene, driving east on Old Highway 14 toward Waseca.
Officers advised one male victim had been shot and said he couldn't feel his legs. The victim, who Police Chief David Ulmen described as a male in his 20s, was airlifted to Rochester.
While responding to the scene, a Waseca County Sheriff's deputy reportedly located the suspect vehicle on Old Highway 14 and conducted a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle was allegedly slow to stop for nearly two miles, and once stopped the deputy reported seeing "furtive movements" by the driver and passenger.
The vehicle was occupied by two males — Peavy, the driver, and Phillips, the passenger — according to the report. Both men were taken into custody and deputies allegedly recovered a knife, a 40 caliber handgun and a 9mm handgun under the passenger seat.
Witnesses reportedly told officers the victim was driving south on Main near Janesville State Bank when the suspect vehicle pulled up next to the victim. Witnesses then said Phillips fired "many shots" at the victim's vehicle before the suspect vehicle fled toward Waseca on Old Highway 14, according to court records. The victim's vehicle continued slowly south before coming to a stop against the Janesville Post Office.
Court documents show the 9mm recovered in the suspect vehicle was empty, and 9mm bullet casings were recovered from the scene of the shooting. The victim's vehicle reportedly had 29 separate bullet impacts in the side.
According to the report, the victim sustained a gunshot wound to his thoracic vertebrae and will be a permanent paraplegic as a result of the incident.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.
Bernard has two previous felony convictions, including a 2020 check forgery conviction in Blue Earth County and a 2017 second-degree drug sale conviction in Rice County.
Peavy has no prior felony convictions in the state of Minnesota.
Both men are scheduled for a bail hearing Thursday morning.
Witness reports
Witnesses at the scene described not knowing what the event was until after they saw the wreckage from the shooting.
“I was here when the shooting went off, and I walked outside and there was … a man in a black car with his door open. His arm was out and he was yelling ‘call 9-1-1,’” said Mike Sheehy, a worker at the Janesville Hardware. “It sounded almost like a nail gun or an impact drill, but when I walked out and saw the glass, I instantly knew there was a shooting.”
Sheehy said when he heard the sound, he thought it might be a semi truck de-revving on the street. Other witnesses at the scene described the sound as that of a jackhammer or drumroll. A coworker at the hardware store with Sheehy said that he heard the gunshots, and also thought it was someone doing work with a nail gun.
Ulmen said there is no indication at this time what led to the shooting. He noted that, following the calls, the town was not placed on lockdown, with the exception of a summer school program that locked its doors and the Janesville State Bank closing early.
According to a Tuesday release, investigators do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.