A St. Paul man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly knocked a man unconscious during a barbeque in Owatonna.
Kobe Brian Lamka, 24, was charged Aug. 25 in Steele County District Court with third-degree assault, a felony. He is also facing one misdemeanor count for fifth-degree assault.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police responded just before 10 p.m. Aug. 24 to a home on Fremont Street for a report of an assault. Police spoke with the victim who appeared to be bleeding from a small laceration on the back of his head. The victim said he had several people over for a barbeque when Lamka allegedly began arguing with at least one of the guests. The victim reportedly said Lamka had been drinking all day and was asked to leave, which resulted in Lamka slapping the victim and causing him to fall over more than once.
An eyewitness told police Lamka slapped the victim in the face and pushed the victim down, causing the victim to hit his head on a cast iron roller, according to the report. The witness said Lamka allegedly kept pushing the victim down, eventually causing him to hit his head on a push mower and lose consciousness for about 30 seconds.
Lamka was arrested without incident and transported to the Steele County Detention Center, where he remains in custody. Bail without conditions has been set at $20,000.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.
