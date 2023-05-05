Thursday will be arriving on Sunday this week, but no, there’s nothing wrong with your calendar.

Arts Center piano

Visitors to the Owatonna Arts Center on Sunday afternoon can take in a free concert provided by musicians from Thursday Musical. The group will include a vocalist and two pianists. (File photo/southernminn.com)


Patricia Kent

Soprano Patricia Kent will be performing at the Owatonna Arts Center on Sunday at 2 p.m., followed by a performance from piano soloist Koki Sato. Both musicians are from Thursday Musical, a Minneapolis-based group that performs free concerts for communities around Minnesota. (photo courtesy of Patricia Kent) 

Reach Reporter Josh LaFollette at 507-444-2376. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments