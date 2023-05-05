Thursday will be arriving on Sunday this week, but no, there’s nothing wrong with your calendar.
Musicians from Thursday Musical will be performing a free concert at the Owatonna Arts Center on Sunday.
Founded as The Ladies Thursday Musicale in 1892, Thursday Musical is a Minneapolis-based organization that promotes classical music education and performance.
“Thursday Musical is dedicated to presenting fine classical music programs featuring outstanding local musicians and offering educational opportunities to artists and audiences alike,” according to the group’s website.
The upcoming performance is part of Thursday Musical’s Community Concerts series, in which performers from the group provide free concerts to communities throughout Minnesota.
Thursday Musical has performed a number of concerts at the Owatonna Arts Center before, but this will be the first since the initial COVID outbreak. Silvan Durben, the artistic director at the Arts Center, is excited to welcome them back.
“The musicians they send down are really quality performers,” said Durben. “The programs they give are varied and extremely interesting.”
The concert on Sunday will include a performance from soprano Patricia Kent, with piano accompaniment by Sarah Lockwood, and a solo performance by pianist Koki Sato.
Kent, who has performed with Thursday Musical for over 20 years, has previously visited Owatonna with a quartet of singers.
“I know the space, said Kent. “It seems like a very friendly audience, very receptive.”
Kent likes to perform thematic concerts, where she pulls pieces from different eras and composers to express a common theme. Her program for this weekend is a reaction to current events.
“I put it together because I had something to say,” Kent said. “I was really angry about the war in Ukraine and all the civilian casualties.”
Kent and her accompanist Lockwood previously studied at the University of Minnesota together, while she was in grad school. Kent says their shared background gives them a common understanding.
Kent will be singing in French and English, but she makes sure to provide translations and context to make her performances more accessible. Her program includes historic anti-war pieces from composers such as Claude Debussy and Hanns Eisler, recontextualized to address the war in Ukraine.
“I think they will get it,” she said. “There’s nothing subtle about it.”
Sato, a doctoral student at the University of Minnesota, has been performing with Thursday Musical since last fall. He will be performing part of his doctoral recital this weekend ahead of the full recital in Minneapolis later this month. Sato’s program includes a piece by Atsuhiko Gondai, a contemporary composer from his native Japan. Sato first encountered the piece at an international competition, where it was played by another Japanese musician.
“I was transfixed by the performance,” said Sato. “After that, I felt like I also wanted to perform the piece.”
Sato searched for the score, only to discover it had never been published. He contacted the other pianist, who put him in touch with Gondai himself. According to Sato, tracking down the score was a “bit of a process,” but he feels a personal connection to the piece.
“My whole recital program is inspired by my musical journey during my doctoral study,” said Sato.
Sato said his recital, which is dedicated to his mentor in the doctoral program, evokes the trials that people encounter in life and the things that sustain them through hard times.
That personal dimension is what sets live music apart from recordings, says Durben.
“It’s important to come to a live concert because the music is going to land on your ear, your emotions, differently than if it’s a taped or a canned piece,” said Durben. “You also get to see the emotions and the personality of the artist as they’re performing the piece.”
Sunday will be a big day for the Owatonna Arts Center, which will also host the opening of the 70th Annual Steele County Art Exhibition and a new exhibit from local photographer Trevor Gieseke, a sophomore at Owatonna High School, on the same day.
Thursday Musical’s free concert will take place at the Arts Center at 2 p.m. on Sunday.