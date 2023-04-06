It’s no secret that Silvan Durben, artistic director of the Owatonna Arts Center, has dedicated much of his adult life to bringing art, joy and a creative touch locally and beyond.
To recognize his contributions and dedication to the local art scene, the Arts Center created a scholarship in Durben's honor in recent years.
The Arts Center is currently seeking eligible candidates for the Silvan Durben Legacy Continuing Education Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship supports high school graduates of Steele County who are majoring in the arts and already have a minimum of one semester worth of post secondary credits in an accredited program.
The idea for the scholarship was born in 2017 at Durben’s 40th anniversary celebration for his time as the center's creative director. Donations in honor of Durben were collected at the celebration to start the fund. That named fund is managed by the Minnesota Community Foundation, which means there will always be monies available to offer this scholarship.
“I was honored to have the scholarship renamed after me a few years ago. It was great to celebrate the anniversary and instead of the committee and friends giving me a physical gift they suggested the scholarship fund be in my name” Durben said. “For me, the most important part of it is that the scholarship continues to provide the opportunity for individuals furthering their education in arts not only financially but I think it also reaffirms for them that we believe in them as artists and individuals.”
“We usually get around five applicants each year,” Durben continued. “We really wish we could give out more scholarships, or something to each of them but the fund is not set up that way and the committee is only able to choose one recipient.”
Applicants are asked to submit a written statement including their goals, aspirations and career-related information as well as two letters of recommendation with their completed application. Other aspects the scholarship committee looks at include the student’s academic data, art work and work history. In addition, the student’s sense of purpose, degree of self-initiative, leadership, loyalty, citizenship and community service may be considered according to Durben.
Durben said applicants can be seeking an education in more than just visual arts, it applies for those continuing their education in performance arts, visual arts and literary arts.
“There’s so much you can do within the arts community as far as education goes,” he said. “I think sometimes people get stuck on art as just painting or drawing but art is also dancing, acting and so much more.”
Annual exhibition
The Arts Center is also seeking artists for the 70th Annual Steele County Art Exhibition. The show is open to all artists that are ages 18 and older in Steele County or those who are members of the Owatonna Arts Center.
All media including oil, watercolor, acrylic, pencil, pen and ink, photography or original digital artwork are accepted to be featured in the show.
Durben said this is one of his favorite annual exhibitions at the arts center because it is a great way to showcase the incredible talent of many artists throughout the county.
Applications are due by April 25 and the show will open May 2 and be displayed until May 30. Generally the exhibition features 30 or more artists from all over Steele County.
“We have many returning artists that have submitted work for years,” Durben said. “It’s always great to get new artists to come and show their work too. It’s great to see different ways people can be creative and hopefully inspire the next generation of artists.”