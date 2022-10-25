The season of gift giving will soon be upon us, and what better way to get into the spirit of giving and check some loved ones off your shopping lists while also supporting local artists than the annual Pastimes Fine Arts and Craft sale, returning to the Owatonna Arts Center next weekend.
OAC Artistic Director Silvan Durben said about a dozen or so artists will have their goods for sale. The boutique style sale will feature everything from handwoven scarves, mosaic jewelry, photography, pottery, wood carvings, and more in the main hall of the Arts Center.
“There are so many lovely and talented artists and craftsmen in the area, and it really is a joy to see them come together to show off their creations,” Durben said. One such artist who will be on display next weekend is David Luban.
Some 30 years ago, Luban, who was a librarian at the time, had seen a person making rugs with a loom at the Renaissance Festival and was fascinated by the mechanics of the loom. He did some research and ordered a kit and built a loom of his own to teach himself how to use it and began creating his own tapestries, scarves, rugs and more.
“I’m a self taught weaver,” he said. “After I got that first loom I got more into the craft and learned how to do different patterns and work with different yarns.
It has been a continuous learning process and I’ve since added a bigger floor loom to make bigger things like rugs and heavier type things. It’s all just really fun and I enjoy it.”
Now retired, Luban said he is able to dedicate more time to his craft which he says he strictly does as a hobby, except for Pastimes.
“Pastimes is the only place I sell my merchandise, and I weave all year long for this one thing,” he said. “I never wanted to turn this into a business. I just liked it and it takes me a few hours to make one scarf. The most time consuming part is choosing the colors and patterns.”
Another featured artist will be Sherry Baker, who took her grief after the death of a grandchild and turned it into a small business creating mosaic jewelry and small framed pieces out of vintage and antique china on Etsy.
“Smashing the china was cathartic after the loss of my grandchild, and then it became an obsession,” she said. “My daughter introduced me to Etsy because she likes to support small businesses and I was fascinated.”
She said for the bulk of her life, she considered her daughter the artist and creative one in the family as she paints and is also a photographer.
“I thought she was the creative one, and at 50 years old I finally gave myself permission to create,” she said. “I found some china that was already broken and I used a vintage pancake griddle to create a mosaic, and continued from there.”
The items in her Etsy store called “ChippedandNipped” she describes as “wearable, usable, everyday art.” Baker can often be found browsing the shelves of various Salvation Army Stores, thrift shops and antique stores, searching for secondhand china to use in her creations.
“These days people don’t use china like they used to, so this is my way of taking something broken and putting it back together to form a new cohesive whole,” Baker said. “I’ve had a couple people ask me to create pieces with their family’s antique china which is really sweet that they are all able to put something special to their family to new use and appreciate it in a new way.”
Baker said for Pastimes, she will bring several of her smaller pieces as well as jewelry.
The Pastimes fine arts and crafts sale begins at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, until 5 p.m., and resumes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Homemade soup will be available throughout the sale.