The season of gift giving will soon be upon us, and what better way to get into the spirit of giving and check some loved ones off your shopping lists while also supporting local artists than the annual Pastimes Fine Arts and Craft sale, returning to the Owatonna Arts Center next weekend.


Weaving

David Luban has been weaving for decades as a hobby. He spends all year making scarves and rugs solely for the Pastimes Fine Arts and Crafts sale at the Owatonna Arts Center. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Mosaic Jewelry

Sherry Baker makes something new out of second hand china she often finds at various thrift stores. She is returning to Pastimes to share her creations. She can also be found on Etsy. (Photo courtesy of Sherry Baker)

