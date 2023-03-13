For most of his artistic career, Northfield artist David Allen has explored various styles to his craft from acrylic paintings to welded sculpture and everything in between. After more than six decades of creating, the most important thing to him is that his art tells a story — which is precisely what he hopes to be doing at the Owatonna Hospital.

Healing Arts

A selection of David Allen's abstract paintings are displayed in near the cafeteria in the hospital in Owatonna. His other work wraps around the extending hallway. Allen's art will be on display at the hospital through May. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


David Allen

David Allen has been painting and creating various art for more than 65 years. He has a studio in Northfield and several of his pieces are part of the quarterly Healing Arts Program at the Owatonna Hospital. (Photo courtesy of David Allen)

