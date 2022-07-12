For more than a decade, the Owatonna Hospital — in partnership with the Owatonna Arts Center — has been featuring regional artists in the corridors of the building’s first two floors as part of the Healing Arts Program.
Every four months, new artists and their works are brought in for the exhibit, displaying all types of art from photographers to wire weavers. According to the hospital’s website, the Healing Arts Program was designed because it is known that “human touch, personal caring and overall environment make a difference in a patient’s recovery.”
Mary Gritter-Zehnder is one artist currently showing her work at the hospital. Based out of Mankato, she has been using various techniques for her work over the years, but after taking a class at the local Carnegie Art Center on printmaking, she fell in love with the style all over again.
“My abstract monotype prints have bold, rich color, rhythmic movement, and geometric shapes,” she said. “I manipulate ink and place shapes to narrate my emotional attachment to remembered landscapes or experiences. No two views or experiences are alike, and similarly each monotype is unique.”
After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, Gritter-Zehnder used her art to cope and express the trials she went through from surgery to chemotherapy and radiation therapy.
“One of the pieces at the hospital was in a show at Gustavus College, I think it was called ‘Cancer didn’t beat me,’” she said. “It won third place, which was surprising, but the pieces were representative of where I was at that present time and it really helped me — like an escape.”
She created the pieces “Altered Suns,” “Desert Illusion,” and “Mirage” by recalling memories of traveling through the desert regions of the southwest. Her use of colors are reminiscent of that with brassy and earth line tones which are scarce of water.
“The desert is a tough place for life, but with the proper preparation plants, animals and even people can thrive under its harsh conditions,” she said. “Those of us who have traveled through the cancer desert, and been lucky enough to survive, come out stronger and more capable of facing what comes next.”
Artistic Director of the Owatonna Arts Center Silvan Durben said he was excited to include Gritter-Zehnder in the summer exhibition at the hospital not only because of her beautiful and colorful creations, but the story behind them.
“I think there’s something amazing about her story and how she included that in her pieces,” Durben said. “If you really take a minute to stand and look and appreciate the piece, you start to see her story.”
Traditionally Gitter-Zehnder does abstract landscapes. She considers herself to be an abstract expressionist, and was surprised and honored when Durben approached her about participating in the show.
“I like to use bold and vivid colors so that the eyes can have fun with the colors,” she said. “I generally only show one or two pieces at competitions, so preparing that many pieces for this show was a whole new experience for me.”
Gitter-Zehnder’s monotype prints are on display on the second floor hallway at the Owatonna Hospital and will be available for purchase and viewing through October.