There are many reasons why people have had a love for landscape paintings over the centuries. The subject matter is timeless, the elements of nature can bring a sense of wonder and awe and many are just overall visually appealing.
Mankato artist Andrew Judkins currently has several of his landscape works on display at the Owatonna Arts Center for his “Aurora” exhibition throughout August.
A librarian by day, Judkins said he has spent most of his life in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and North Mankato, both of which are river towns. He said he always had an appreciation for the different landscapes he would see in the two communities, and as a youngster he knew he had a natural talent for art, but wasn’t particularly interested in creating until he grew older.
“A lot of people paint landscapes and I’ve been asked a lot why I choose landscapes. To answer, I think people think it’s an ‘old-fashioned’ art form, but I feel like it's a really complicated question to answer,” Judkins said. “Landscape paintings touch our emotions easily. I paint landscapes because they drew me like magnetism. There’s so many elements to work with, from light and location to color and technique.”
Judkins said when choosing a title for his exhibition, he pondered his work, his life and other aspects over the last couple of years and settled on “Aurora” because for him, this show felt like a re-awakening after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I generally work with areas I’m familiar with. I feel a strong connection to the landscapes around me, and I think I’m better qualified to paint what I see and have experience with,” he said. “So most of the paintings are scenes from around southern Minnesota, but I do have several of the Grand Canyon and other places further away.”
Artistic Director Silvan Durben said Judkins has a natural talent and eye for detail and beauty in the little things.
“His work is exquisite,” Durben said. “The way he uses vivid colors and so much detail really makes you feel like you’re at the Grand Canyon or on the river bank or whatever work you’re viewing.”
While Judkins' paintings are mostly oil paintings, some of his smaller works in the exhibition are gouache — or opaque watercolor — and acrylic.
"My oil process is generally single layer, wet into wet painting," he said in his artist statement. "I start with no sketch and may just mark a few compositional landmarks with my paintbrush as needed. I feel the result is fresh, vivid and slightly unusual realist paintings that convey emotion with subtlety and power."
Working mainly from photographs he has taken, he said he does sometimes rely on his memory because photographs don't always do justice for colors, the subtle shadows and lighting compared to real life.
"It's been a long learning process, it's a little bit about looking at a picture and recalling a memory and interpreting the place I'm painting," he said. "Sometimes I flow between styles from impressionism with a 19th century influence to more contemporary realism. I sometimes think my methods are a bit unique compared to other artists but the uniqueness isn't always immediately apparent.
Judkins' work will be on display at the OAC throughout the month of August. Photographer Alan Shefland will have his exhibition "Architecture Abstracted" showing in September.