We see shapes everywhere, especially circles. In mathematics, Pi is the ratio of the circumference of any circle to the diameter of the circle.
The relationship between math and art is what inspired Ann Judkins for her exhibition that will be on display in the Owatonna Arts Center through the month of July.
“The irrationality of Pi is the common thread running through this series,” Judkins said. “Pi is an irrational number. It can’t be written as a ration and just continues on forever. It’s been calculated to over a trillion places, and there has been no pattern found in the digits of Pi.”
The cornerstone of the 12 piece exhibition titled “Pi to 100 Places” consists of 101 6x6 inch paintings, each representing a number in Pi.
“I’ve been working on this for two years,” Judkins said with a laugh. “The number is irrational, so my process was almost random and irrational.”
Silvan Durben, artistic director at the Arts Center, said sometimes people think of math and art as separate areas of study, when in reality they often coexist without many people even realizing it.
“Michelangelo and DaVinci are prime examples of how math and engineering boldly reflect in art,” Durben said. “I think with Ann’s work, it’s a mix of a lot of things. Some stories behind the art are very personal to her and she took the idea and ran with it because there’s an infinite number of uses and ideas to come from Pi.”
Judkins, who lives in North Mankato, has always been exposed to the art community. She has shown several exhibitions over the years in Waseca, Owatonna, Mankato and elsewhere in southern Minnesota. She has worked with various ‘traditional’ medias like acrylic, oils, colored pencil and watercolor. She also found a love more the more unconventional mediums like crayon and gunpowder. She said she’s always had a passion for art, math and science.
“Pi intrigues me because it’s infinite and you can see it in many places,” she said. “With each of the small pieces I chose what number to do at random and played with different themes. Like the number two was a play in “two peas in a pod.”
Along with the series of 6x6 paintings are 11 other works, all revolving around and inspired by Pi.
“My daughter gave me a rubber ducky that you could paint how you wanted,” Judkins said. “So I painted 493 places of Pi around it.”
She said she was inspired to create as many works as possible based on Pi or related to a circle or sphere, which she says are her favorite shapes.
“Throughout history, both the circle and its ration Pi have fascinated mathematicians and artists alike,” Judkins said. “Several of the pieces are artistic demonstrations of the historical fascination and my own fascination. The exhibit is not only a piece of infinity, but also a finite piece of my life.”
In August, Judkins’ son, Andrew, will be hosting his own exhibition with a selection of landscape paintings that he said represent the “reawakening” of his art after some time away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.