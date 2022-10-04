Mary Welke

Mary Welke will be showing several of her mixed media paintings in her "Field and Farmland" exhibition inspired by farming and prairie burns. (Photo courtesy of Mary Welke)

Landscape Artist Mary Welke grew up in Minneapolis near the Mississippi River. She spent many days helping in her grandmother’s garden tending to vegetables and flowers which is where she learned and fostered her love and appreciation for nature.

Spring Summer Renewal

Mary Welke used mixed media for her exhibition in the Owatonna Arts Center this month. Utilizing organic matter from nature, she tells the story of rebirth. (Photo courtesy of Silvan Durben)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments