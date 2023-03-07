A new exhibit — and perhaps one of the most unique — is on display at the Owatonna hospital for the Healing Arts Program, and it will be there for the next three months.
Artist Trudi Schaefer said when she created “The Circus” she did so with the purpose to provide the viewer with a “bright spot” in their day, but also to shine light on some amazingly talented women who performed during the height of the Circus era.
“I decided to duplicate some of the small pieces I’d made for the original collection because so many people had shown an interest in them and they’re the perfect size to travel around in shows like at the hospital,” she said. “At the end of the day, I just hope it makes people smile.”
Debuting the collection at the hospital in March, celebrating prominent women figures in circus history seems appropriate given Women’s History Month.
Though the entire collection includes a dozen separate hand-crafted scenes, Schaefer wanted to focus on three women of the circus she felt particularly drawn to.
“When I got started on the collection during the pandemic I must have run across something online about the circus,” she said. “I’ve had an interest for a long time but something really stuck out to me and I started researching women in the circus and I wanted to make sure the subjects I chose had been successful in whatever feat they were attempting.”
Of the three women featured, Maria Spelterini was Schaefer’s favorite to research. She was a world famous Italian tightrope walker during the late 1800s until her death in 1912. She was, and still is, the only woman to have crossed nearly 200 feet across the Niagara gorge on a tightrope at the age of 23. She crossed a total of four times in July 1876, Schaefer said. The second time she crossed the gorge, she woke peach baskets strapped to her feet, then again with a paper bag over her head. Additionally she made crosses with her ankles and wrists manacled and also made the trip backwards and also skipped across.
“What stood out to me is that she accomplished this walk several times when she was just 23 and then by all accounts she just disappeared from the spotlight,” she said. “No one heard from her again until she died from what I could find about her.”
May Wirth became known as the “World’s Greatest Bareback Rider” quickly gaining attention by the age of seven when she was adopted by horseback trick rider and by the age of 10, she was also doing tricks on horses with the Wirth Brothers Circus in Australia.
“She came to the United States and her act was advertised as the world’s greatest bareback rider,” Schaefer said. “She would do these amazing tricks where she’d flip from one horse to another, often times blindfolded and she eventually would be inducted into the Circus Hall of Fame in the 60s.”
The collection also featured a depiction of Antoinette Concello, a member of a trapeze artist family known as the “Flying Concellos.” Schaefer said she became known as the greatest woman “flyer in the world” and she successfully performed very dangerous tricks and stunts that most performers today won’t even attempt.
Schaefer uses mostly found items to create the collection. Working with anything from sardine cans and stickers to pipe cleaners and plastic toy horses. Artistic Director Silvan Durben said to the untrained eye, the viewer may not notice or realize how much work went into creating the collection.
“They’re really amazing and there’s so many tiny pieces that come together to make this wonderful display,” he said. “She has a wonderful way of making all these little things fit together in one cohesive way and it’s really fascinating.”
Schaefer will have the collection on display in the cases near the Emergency Department entrance at the hospital throughout the month of May.