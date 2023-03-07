A new exhibit — and perhaps one of the most unique — is on display at the Owatonna hospital for the Healing Arts Program, and it will be there for the next three months.

The Circus

Wanting to make little things, Artist Trudi Schaefer created a collection of sculptures called “The Circus” during the COVID-19 pandemic. A dozen of her 16 creations are on display at the Owatonna Hospital as part of the Healing Arts Program. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


This display features an ode to Maria Spelterini, the first and only woman to cross the Niagara Gorge on a tight rope five times in 1876 at the age of 23. Artist Trudi Schaefer said Spelterini was her favorite subject to research for the collection. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Each of Trudi Schaefers creations in her collection include intricate designs and several contain dozens of tiny hand picked pieces to create the entire display. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Artistic Director Silvan Durben admires Trudi Schaefer’s collection paying tribute to the famous women of the Circus. The collection is on display in the cases near the Emergency Department entrance. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

