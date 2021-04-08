In its 36 years of operation, the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity has relocated around Owatonna a number of times.
Home base for the nonprofit that educates and supports families in five southern Minnesota counties on the prevention of child abuse has included the basement of the current TPS Insurance building, the basement of Premier Bank, near Pizza Hut on Bridge Street, and its current location on Austin Road.
Tired of constantly uprooting both the organization and the families it serves, the three local Exchange Clubs that support the center have kicked off their 2021 capital campaign with the theme “A Home of Our Own,” aiming to find a permanent location by the end of their current lease in February 2022. Karen Hale, board member for the center and member of the capital campaign committee, said purchasing a location of their own will provide stability in more ways than one.
“Of course it will help with financial stability,” Hale said. “But having been in this cycle where we’re having to move every couple of years, for our families that rely on the center that move is just like another uprooting for them.”
The Exchange Club Center for Family Unity serves Steele, Rice, Waseca, Freeborn and Dodge counties.
The fundraising goal for the organization – supported by the Moonlights Exchange Club, the Exchange Club of Owatonna, and the Exchange Club of Steele County – is $250,000. Hale said if the building they purchase is less than the funds raised, the remaining amount will be placed in a fund for future repairs and maintenance projects after all necessary furniture and technology is purchased and installed.
Hale said the need for both a building of their own and a larger space was amplified over the last year as a need for the services provided by the center increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Unfortunately when it comes to child abuse, people were stuck in the house together, so we saw a rise,” Hale said. “The center largely looks to get ahead of that and be a preventative tool, but in the absence of that we have to get involved in the back end.”
Some of the services provided by the center include parent mentoring, parent circles or groups, supervised visitations and safe exchange. A large building will help the center maintain the confidentiality of the families they serve, according to Hale.
While the initial goal was to be in a building of their own by summer, Hale said they know it is a more realistic goal to be able to move in before their current lease expires.
Hale said ideally the center would remain located in Owatonna because that's where the bulk of the families served reside.