An Owatonna man has been sentenced to more than seven years in a state prison following convictions in three separate cases.
Robert Martinez, 37, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Karen Duncan in three separate cases in Steele County, two resulting in felony convictions. His sentencings total 87 months in a Minnesota State Correctional facility, although the sentences will be served concurrently. Court records show he will serve his time in St. Cloud.
In his first case, Martinez was convicted of felony-level threats of violence. The charges stemmed from a May 2020 incident where Martinez repeatedly tried to strike and Owatonna officer’s squad car with his bicycle and claimed to have a bomb on him. Martinez attempted to fight with officers, said he was “like Jeffrey Dahmer,” and told a deputy at the detention center that he would kill them.
Martinez pleaded guilty to the threats of violence charge on Feb. 23. A fourth-degree assault of a peace officer charge, a gross misdemeanor, was dismissed per the plea agreement. Martinez was sentenced to 26 months in prison with credit for 194 days served.
In the second case, Martinez pleaded guilty and was convicted of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for an incident that occurred on Dec. 25, where an intoxicated Martinez attacked an individual and threatened to kill them with a kitchen knife.
A felony terroristic threats charge and gross misdemeanor fourth-degree assault of a peace officer charge were dismissed in this case per the plea agreement on Feb 23. Martinez was sentenced to 49 months in prison with credit for 132 days served.
In the third case, Martinez pleaded guilty to making terroristic threats. Though originally a felony charge, the charges was changed to a gross misdemeanor per the plea agreement made on Wednesday. The charge stems from a Jan. 24 incident where Martinez threatened to kill a detention center staff and urinated under his cell door. Martinez was sentenced to one year in prison with credit for 102 days served.