The Waseca County Courthouse will get some TLC after the Board of Commissioners authorized a project to reduce dampness in the building.
The board heard a proposal from Renodry USA, a company that specializes in reducing rising damp, which is dampness and salts that move up walls, particularly in older buildings like the 123-year-old historic courthouse. Renodry USA inspected the courthouse back in 2018 and found significant issues of rising damp, which can destroy a building’s foundation.
Renodry USA uses a Gann hydrometer to measure dampness levels and it found that moisture levels reached 162.4 in the lower foundation, around the same amount of moisture found in the human body. A measure greater than 70 indicates excessive moisture and anything greater than 100 is considered extreme moisture, according to Renodry USA.
Renodry USA suggested installing one of its dehydration systems to combat the problem. The dehydration system is expected to eliminate all of the rising damp in the building. The dehydration machine releases water molecules inside the wall from the masonry and gravity forces the water back to the ground.
A full dehydration of a building can take two to three years, according to Renodry USA. Renodry USA has completed projects at Carleton College’s Goodsell Observatory and several county buildings in Minnesota.
Renodry USA submitted an estimate of $9,117 to complete the project.
The board also voted to join the Cannon River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan, which replaces the Waseca County Local Water Management Plan for the portion of the county that falls into the Cannon River Watershed.
Counties must have a Board of Water and Soil Resources approved plan in order to remain eligible for natural resource block grants and clean water grants.