An Owatonna man was sentenced this week to more than 21 years in prison after murdering another man outside a Twin Cities shopping center.
Mubarak Osman Musse, 28, pleaded guilty in August in Hennepin County District Court to second-degree murder in the March 15 slaying of 26-year-old Hamze Bille Mohamed, of Minneapolis.
On Monday, Musse was sentenced to 261 months in prison, to be served at the state prison in St. Cloud.
According to the criminal complaint, Musse shot Mohamed multiple times outside the Village Market building in Minneapolis following verbal argument and brief physical fight between the two men. Video surveillance shows Musse producing a handgun and shooting Mohamed several times. At one point, the video shows Musse stopping, walking to the victim on the ground and firing again.
When Minneapolis police arrived to the scene, they found Mohamed lying on the ground unresponsive with a total of 15 9mm discharged cartridge casings near him. Emergency medical personnel determined he was deceased at the scene.
Musse turned himself in to Minneapolis police less than two hours after the shooting. Officers located a black Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun in Musse's vehicle.
Musse told officers in a Mirandized interview that he began arguing with Mohamed while waiting in line at a tea vendor inside the mall. Musse said during the interview following his arrest that he shot Mohamed with the handgun police recovered from his vehicle.
According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Mohamed died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Musse had no prior felony convictions in Minnesota.
Earlier this year, a competency evaluation for Musse was ordered. Juse Carolina A. Lamas found Musse competent to continue with court proceedings in June. Lamas also handed down Musse's sentencing this week.
The sentence consists of a minimum term of imprisonment equal to two-thirds of the total executed sentence — 14.5 years — and a maximum supervised release term equal to one-third of the total executed sentence.