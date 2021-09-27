Over the last decade, the Steele County Safe and Drug Free Coalition has been able to provide students with a safe place to make good choices and provide educational material to parents on how to speak to their kids about substance use.
Though Mackenzie Snow has only been with the coalition as the program coordinator for roughly six months, she is already taking on one of the most important tasks the in the coalition’s history: securing future funding.
“We think that we are really essential to this community, and I feel like I just got my foot in the door to get the ball rolling,” Snow said about her time in Steele County thus far. “We have really come together to make a difference in these kids’ lives going into their adult lives; we have a lot left to do.”
The coalition first began a little more than 10 years ago through a federal Drug Free Community grant. At the end of this year, however, the grant expires and the funding ends.
“We did get an extension through February because of COVID-19 and not having someone in my position for a while,” Snow said. “But then the money is gone — the grant runs out.”
Securing funds and partnerships
According to Bret Mottl, a member of the coalition’s steering committee, the coalition needs to secure a minimum of $80,000 to continue operating in Steele County. This amount would cover Snow’s salary — the only person on payroll through the coalition — and marketing expenses.
“I think we will get well above that amount,” Mottle said. “Our current funding is much higher than that, so this would just to help us start out on our own and get through next year as we make more people aware of our need.”
Mottl said he believes if they are able to secure the bare minimum funding throughout 2022 that it will allow the coalition more time to develop partnerships throughout the community, whether it be with other organizations or private businesses.
“We need to let people know that we are out here doing these great things for our youth,” said Mottl, who is a father of two sons ages 12 and 14. “A group like this that comes up with events and activities for kids — especially in a town as tight knit as Owatonna — jumps out to me as something that absolutely needs to exist. The coalition helps kids navigate a world where all these different options exist and they constantly feel pressured through social media.
Social media is where Snow said a lot of the coalition’s marketing currently takes place, meeting Steele County youth where they’re already are at.
“We are huge on Snapchat right now, because that’s a big thing — kids are screenshotting our filter and sending it to their friends,” Snow said. “That is one of the things that would go if we don’t get the funds we need — it’s a sticky and stressful situation to be in right now.”
Currently, Snow said the steering committee and herself spend a large amount of time hunting down grants they can apply for. Unfortunately, Snow said they have yet to find one that truly fits the narrative for what the coalition hopes to accomplish in Steele County, and the federal grant that is about to expire is a “one and done” deal.
Mottl said the paperwork to make the coalition a nonprofit, allowing it to serve as its own fiscal agent, is also in process, but that the backlog on the federal level is “shocking.”
“It is underway, and it is going to happen; it’s just a matter of how far the backlog will push us out,” Mottl said. “We can’t wait nine months for that approval.”
In the meantime, the United Way of Steele County has been serving as the fiscal agent for the coalition, and the steering committee continued to reach out to other businesses and local groups.
“Having been on the grant for all those years, people know we exist, but now we need to raise our profile even more,” Mottl said. “We are pounding the pavement here, but it’s great to go around and talk about all the amazing things we do.”
Supporting our youth
Snow said she ultimately just wants to ensure that Steele County youth know that remaining abstinent from substance use is not only an option, but the most commonly chosen option among their peers.
“We still have a lot to do — marijuana use is a big issue, as is vaping and tobacco use, and underage drinking is still a problem,” Snow said. “But with the coalition, we can reach out and show these kids ‘Your peers are not actually doing these things.’”
There are currently more than 50 youth who have shown interest in joining the coalition this year, Snow said, and she would like to devote time to bringing them on or forming a youth advisory board. Because the best role models for kids are their own peers; Snow said this is why Steele County needs the coalition to stick around.
“Kids are the ones who can have fun while promoting a substance-free lifestyle,” she said. “The coalition simply gives them a safe space to do so. Things are just now ramping up as the money is fading away.”