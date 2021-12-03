Over the summer of 2021, four students at the Owatonna High School researched and developed presentations for two international student conferences held virtually in Mishima and Shizouka, Japan. .
Three students — Julia Christenson, Elizabeth Granowski, and Celina Mims — prepared a project for the FALCon 2021 (Fujinokuni Advanced Learning Consortium) conference discussing the deprioritization of public education in Subsaharan Africa. While Lauren Thamert prepared a presentation on the impact of carbon voluntary credit market on environmentally regenerative agriculture for the Shizouka STEM Academy STEM Cafe.
Dr. Tom Meagher, STEM education coordinator for Owatonna Public Schools, coached the girls and facilitated the partnership with the Mishima and Shizouka schools.
“I am so incredibly proud of the hard work these young ladies put into their presentations,” Meagher said. “Julia, Selena and Liz handled themselves so well having conversations with professors of the University in Japan,”
Meagher also gave a guest lecture to faculty and students from Mishima-Kita High School, Shizuoka High School and Shizuoka STEM Academy, as well as faculty from many colleges and universities from Shizouka Prefecture and representatives from the Japanese Ministry of Education.
Thamert chose her topic based on one of the 17 goals for sustainable development set by members of the United Nations. Thamert, along with the other students who participated in the STEM Cafe, were to choose a topic to research and develop a plan to manage a crisis and how to prevent that crisis.
She was initially set to participate in the FALCon conference with her fellow students in September, but due to a miscommunication on how many presentations were allowed per school, she was unable to.
The opportunity for the STEM Cafe arose and she presented on Saturday, Nov. 27.
“I have a special interest in the environment and grew up in a farming family and wanted to be a voice for the regional farmers I grew up with,” Thamert said. “I talked with nine to 12 local farmers for my project.”
Throughout the summer, Thamert dedicated much of her time to researching papers, blue prints and interviewing local farmers in preparation for her project. She discussed with the farmers how they felt about the carbon credit market and used that information for much of her presentation.
“It was empowering to participate in an international thing because as a kid in a small town in Minnesota, sometimes you think you can’t make an impact,” Thamert said. “I felt like I was representing midwestern farmers and it was powerful to have an impact and spread a message about climate change and discuss with other students across the world what we can do about it.”
FALCon ‘21 Conference
Participants from 11 schools in five different countries came together to participate in this conference in September. The theme of the conference was “A Multi-Dimensional Approach to Sustainable Development Goals: Crisis Prevention and Management,” according to the conference website.
The three girls were all in an AP Chemistry class when Dr. Meagher came to talk with them about this opportunity for a research project, and their interest was immediately piqued.
“I was really interested because my mom is from Japan, making me half Japanese, so I jumped at the chance to be able to present there,” Christenson said. “Dr. Meagher has been a mentor to me since elementary school so I knew having him involved would be awesome.”
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the conference originally planned to be held in Japan had to be moved to an online setting. The students were still thrilled to be able to participate.
Christenson, Granowski, and Mims worked together over the summer to choose and research their project. They decided their research would center around the deprioritization of public education in Sub-Saharan Africa.
They utilized papers and data through internet searches to conduct their research. Dr. Meagher also connected the girls with Dr. El Magdi, an Egyptian professor who he knew during his time at the University of Minnesota.
“It was really cool to be able to talk to Dr. El Magdi because he was able to give us his perspective on the issues of our project,” Granowski said. “He also offered us ideas on possible solutions to the lack of education in Sub-Sarahan Africa like broadcasting education over the television or radio.”
Mims and Christenson both said what they found most fascinating during their research was just how much COVID-19 impacted the already underdeveloped education system in Africa.
“Common resources like internet access and computers are not available in this region of Africa,” Christenson said. “So when COVID-19 happened, education completely halted because they didn’t have the option to learn virtually when the schools closed. It was bad for the whole region.”
Both Mims and Christenson said they plan to explore careers in STEM following high school, and being able to participate in this project propelled their experience in research and knowledge while being able to work with STEM professionals around the world.
“I plan on pursuing a career in computer science,” Mims said. “Being a woman in STEM is a hard barrier to break sometimes, and I am thankful for this opportunity to be able to accomplish my goal of being able to break that barrier.”
Following their group presentation, each girl was able to go into a small group called a “Breakout Room” to discuss and share ideas and problems they face in their own countries and provide possible solutions for each other.
“It was very fascinating to talk with other students in different countries,” Mims said. “In my small group, a student from Japan talked about how mental health is a problem in the country because the culture is very centered around working hard and they don’t take many breaks.”
Granowski said one of her favorite parts of the conference was participating in the small group forums following their main presentation. She said one member of her small group was from Australia and she was surprised to know people in both countries are facing similar issues, adding it was insightful to hear a foreign perspective on American problems.
“I’m so thankful to Dr. Meagher for giving us this opportunity to speak with people from around the world and giving us the opportunity to do a STEM based research project, “ Christenson said. “It’s definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity, especially as a high school student.”