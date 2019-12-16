OWATONNA — A mistake was made in the sentencing of a Waseca man who ran from the courthouse after he was sentenced to prison last week, according to court officials.
On the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 10, 27-year-old Adam John Flategraff had just been sentenced to an immediate prison stint of 33 months by Judge Joseph Bueltel for criminal vehicular operation. He had been remanded into custody when he fled outside the holding cell prior to transport to the Steele County Detention Center and led law enforcement on a three-hour manhunt before being located hiding in a garage only three blocks away.
Now, Flategraff’s public defender is saying a mistake was made during the sentencing process that incorrectly would have sent him to prison.
“The probation department and the prosecutor were relying upon electronic summary records that all keyed in – usually by a clerk and not the judge,” explained Barry Cattadoris of the Third District Public Defender’s Office. “To the State, it appeared that Mr. Flategraff had a felony juvenile case, but after we did some digging it was discovered that there was a possibility it wasn’t actually felony level.”
The case in question was from 2007 in Freeborn County, and Cattadoris said that once the Steele County Attorney’s Office was made aware of the potential error that it became an all-hands-on-deck effort to have it rectified.
“Somewhere along the way it appears that someone didn’t update the electronic record correctly to properly reflect what the judge had handed down,” Cattadoris explained, noting that the actual conviction Flategraff received in 2007 was a gross misdemeanor. “Because of the prior juvenile case being classified different, it shouldn’t have been accounted for in his criminal history score.”
During the sentencing process, a criminal history score is calculated based on prior convictions. This miscalculation in Flategraff’s score was by only one point, but it made all the difference in his sentencing.
On Friday, Flategraff had a re-sentencing hearing for the criminal vehicular operation conviction, resulting in a stayed prison sentence and his being placed on probation. As a condition of his probation sentence, Flategraff will have to serve 365 days in the local jail, to which he will already have time served credited.
The sentencing is for Flategraff’s felony convictions relating to a vehicular accident that occurred nearly two years ago. On the morning of Feb. 25, 2017, seven people were injured in a six-vehicle crash that occurred on Insterstate 35 southbound near mile marker 26 in Steele County, just south of Highway 30 near Ellendale, including one individual suffering from a traumatic brain injury. It was later determined that the chain reaction crash occurred when Flategraff, who was driving a semi-truck with a 53-foot trailer, failed to react to traffic already stopped on the interstate because of two jackknifed semis further south. Crash reconstruction specialists found that in the minute prior to the crash, Flategraff’s semi was traveling between 40 to 47 mph, and in the final 10 seconds actually accelerated up to 50 mph. When he did finally apply his breaks, it took 11 seconds to come to a stop.
“This was an interesting case because it’s not a typical criminal vehicular operation case because it wasn’t relating to alcohol or drugs,” Cattadoris said. “The primary dispute at trial was whether or not there was gross negligence or just simply bad driving conduct.”
“Overall, I am very happy with how it was rectified. Once we discovered a possible problem, Mr. McIntosh’s office got to digging on the issue,” he continued. “I am happy with the probationary sentence that was imposed at the re-sentencing.”
“This was an older record with an underlying document that was not scanned in and was in an archived file folder somewhere in Freeborn.” said Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh. “Everyone in the system strives to get it right, and for the most part the high majority is correct. We live in the electronic age and that discrepancy on his record was unfortunate.”
Because of Flategraff’s decision to run from the courthouse, his journey with the Steele County judicial system is far from over. According to McIntosh, Flategraff has been charged with a felony level escape with a hearing set in February. Whether or not the error in Flategraff’s sentencing last week contributed to his decision to flee, however, neither attorney had much to say.
“People are sentenced to all different types of things every day and every week at the courthouse,” McIntosh said. “And they don’t react that way.”