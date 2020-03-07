OWATONNA — There’ll be a lot of familiar names on display this month at the Owatonna Arts Center, as teachers from across the district showcase their students’ creations to celebrate Youth Art Month. An annual tradition during March, many of this year’s participants have also shown in years past — but that doesn’t seem to have lessened their excitement.
At Washington Elementary, third-graders Jacob Ethen and Landon Wencl have both had work included in the past. However, they both noted they’re feeling good and excited about this spring’s exhibit.
Classmate Avalyn Gordon noted that this will be her first time showing work at the Owatonna Arts Center, as she recently moved down to the area from St. Paul.
“I feel famous!” she laughed, as Ethen and Wencl nodded in agreement.
Although new to town, Gordon is already an experienced painter, having done a number of projects with her father — an experience Wencl said he shares. At school, the three have art class once a week and their teacher, Bridget Reed, has been collecting student work for the show since the fall.
“When a class is done with an art project, I might pick one or two where they either look excellent or the student has shown a lot of growth or effort,” explained Reed. “I’ll set those aside.”
In total, she said she brings between 25 and 50 works from Washington to the arts center every year, often including a couple extra to fit on the wall if possible while installing the exhibit.
From Australia to outer space
At the elementary level, most work comes from classroom assignments — Ethen and Wencl both have pieces in the show from a unit on Aboriginal art. They learned about Australia’s cultural traditions and its unique fauna, and then cut out the shape of a local animal and collaged colored tissue paper to fill it in.
While Ethen depicted a turtle, Wencl interpreted a less well-known creature — the thorny devil. Described by Reed as a spiked lizard, Wencl’s work takes on an almost abstract quality in depicting the strange reptile.
For Gordon’s piece, Reed chose a depiction of outer space made using chalk pastel. To complete the drawing, Gordon had to learn how to correctly splatter paint by tapping the brush, and how to use loose chalk from a pastel to build up a base of pigment that could then be smeared to give an aura-like effect for the planets and comet in her work.
“You would color it in but not all of it, and then you would smear it,” explained Gordon, “and then we had to do the highlighting and shading.”
In addition to learning about the chalk pastel medium, Reed explained that she had also chosen this project because students typically learn about the solar system in third grade.
Capturing moments and colors
Across town at Wilson Elementary, fifth-grader Eduardo Velazquez will have a painting in the show based on a unit about Impressionist painting from art teacher Allysha Bowers. Some of the most famous examples of the style play heavily with light and the time of day, creating fleeting impressions as the sun moves across buildings or hayfields to transform a landscape.
To get students comfortable with the notion of working quickly, Velazquez explained that he was given only five minutes to complete his rendition of flowers in a vase.
“You have to do it really quickly, because you have to try and capture the moment,” he explained, of Impressionism. “If you’re painting outside and you want to capture the sunset, the sunset’s going to go down — you don’t have forever.”
“We walked into art and our teacher said, ‘You have five minutes to paint the vase,’ so we had to start right away,” added classmate Harmony Piepho. “A ton of people were asking questions, but you just had to go — she wouldn’t answer them. She just wanted to see what you would do.”
For her piece in the show, Piepho will be displaying a Pop Art-like printmaking project she did. In it, four shoes stand out in a grid of bright colors — similar to Andy Warhol’s famed depictions of Marilyn Monroe. In choosing the hues, Piepho said she was trying to use complementary colors — although she was also influenced by her favorite football team.
“Green and yellow are also my favorite colors because of the Packers, so I did the complementary color of green and the complementary color of yellow,” she explained, of selecting tones for both the shoe and the background. “Complementary colors go well together and they make the other color pop out.”
When asked how she feels about being in the upcoming arts center show, Piepho said she’s excited to have her work seen by a wider audience.
“When you’re in elementary school, not many people see your artwork. It’s just up in the school and only Wilson would see it,” she explained. “When it’s up at a community place, everyone can come and see it.”
Getting out to the center
Although eighth-graders Miah Jones and Ethan Peterson have also had work in the show in the past, they said they still haven’t made it out to visit the arts center. Last year, Jones explained that she forgot to tell her family in time, but this year both of them say they’re excited to make it out to the gallery.
Both middle school students will be showing pencil drawings around the theme of reflection. Jones opted to draw a cityscape reflected in an eye, while Peterson drew the cartoon Simpsons family looking at itself in a shattered mirror.
“I decided to do the Simpsons because I like to draw cartoons, but I could also use shading to try and make them more realistic,” said Peterson, of the unique challenge he gave himself.
Both students said they had to concentrate on drawing lightly as they were making the works, so that they could erase if necessary. For Jones, the erasing actually became a tool in itself to help smudge the shading and to put highlights back into the eye.
She and Peterson noted that the only downside to being in the show was not being able to take their drawings home sooner — otherwise Peterson said he was excited to have other people see his creation and called it an honor to be able to show somewhere out in the community.
The National Youth Art Month exhibit will be on display March 8 to 29. There will be an opening reception Tuesday, March 10, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Owatonna Arts Center, located at 435 Garden View Lane.
Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.