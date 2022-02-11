Buildings are truly starting to take shape at the construction site of the new Owatonna High School.
Despite the frigid temperatures, the project remains on track for completion in 2023. District Director of Facilities, Infrastructure and Security Bob Olson said the temperatures aren’t what is concerning for the construction team, but the high wind speeds are.
“There’s a lot of big machinery involved, and moving heavy walls and steel beams can get dangerous with the high wind speeds, so some of those projects have had to wait,” Olson said. “But overall, we are still on budget and on time.”
According to the construction update website, exterior framing has begun for the three-story classroom with the installation of structural steel, bar joists, decking and detailing. Workers have also begun installing precast planks for the roof of the industrial technology spaces. Underground mechanical, electrical and plumbing is also set to be installed.
“Next month, the industrial tech areas should be enclosed,” Olson said. “Once they’re enclosed, electric and plumbing will be installed and work on the interior will get started.”
Load bearing masonry for the restroom in the athletic and activity spaces is currently underway. The foundations for the entrances and activities offices have been completed, as well as the excavation and backfill for those spaces.
It is anticipated that next month construction teams will be able to install precast walls for the locker rooms, gymnasium and wrestling room, as well as finish the load bearing masonry for the restrooms and locker rooms.
Foundations for the stage, scene shop and music classrooms are currently underway. Excavation and backfill for the foundations has been a work in progress. Despite the frozen ground, some areas of the site have been able to resume earth work thanks to the acquisition of machinery that is able to thaw the ground to allow for digging and moving of dirt.
According to Andrew Miller of JJD Company, workers have been moving more than 13 feet of fill over the course of three days for the area of the auditorium where seating will be. They hope to finish all foundations and start load bearing masonry work for the music classrooms over the next few weeks.
Future of the current school
As for the existing high school, the Existing OHS Citizens Task Force has slightly changed course. Late last month, they issued a Request for Preliminary Proposals from potential developers.
It was initially anticipated the Task Force would be ready to submit their recommendations to the School Board in February, but because one meeting was rescheduled due to weather, along with the emphasis in the search for investors, the group is now scheduled to have their final recommendations to the School Board during the March 14 work session. Shortly after, the School Board will make the final decision on how to proceed with planning to follow in the summer.
With plenty of time for bidding and contracting to take place, the hope is for any potential construction to begin in the summer of next year.