Making a difference in a middle school student's life doesn't always require a huge time commitment or even in-person contact.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota recognizes that youth need as many supportive adults in their lives as possible to foster confidence and encourage them, particularly during a pandemic.
“We know the pandemic is hard on all of us,” said Michelle Redman, BBBS of Southern Minnesota executive director. “It’s hard for adults to understand, but youth really are struggling with this. Giving youth as many extra positive people in their life, that’s our goal.”
To increase those connections, BBBS created a new mentor program specifically for eighth-graders in the AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) programs at middle schools in Faribault, Owatonna and Waseca.
Redman said Owatonna Middle School students involved in the REACH program already meet one-on-one with BBBS mentors every other week. The organization decided to expand that model to another program, and AVID came to mind.
"I am very excited to partner with BBBS with our eighth-grade AVID students and mentors they will provide," said Heidi Oanes, AVID advisor at Faribault Middle School. "Anytime we can provide students with positive role models and mentors from our community it is a win-win for all."
AVID started out as a program for youth preparing to become first-generation college students within their families. The program assists students who want to succeed, but may need extra resources to access their potential. Students must apply before being accepted into the AVID program, and every school runs it a little differently. Within the program, students work hard at college and career readiness.
To ensure every middle school student in the three schools has a mentor, BBBS needs nearly 100 adult volunteers to commit a half an hour every other week to meet virtually with their student matches. The program will serve 40 Faribault students, 30 Owatonna students and 27 Waseca students. Redman asks volunteers to contribute two years to the program so they can follow up with students as they transition from middle school to high school.
As they do for the regular BBBS program, staff will interview adults and students and match them according to their common interests and compatibility. Since AVID helps students plan for their futures, one goal of the partnership is to help students learn more about their desired career paths by talking to mentors within those occupations.
BBBS will provide various activities and talking points for adult and student matches, many based on college and career readiness. Faribault Middle School students will use their class time to visit with their mentors online, but students in Waseca and Owatonna will set aside time on their virtual days to connect.
“It’s as simple as logging into a platform and connecting in whatever way works best for the volunteer,” Redman said. There’s zero prep work, and they can just really be a positive influence on a child’s life. From what history has told me with BBBS, I know volunteers will also get a lot out of it.”
The virtual connection fits into the schools’ current policies, which limit visitors at the buildings during the pandemic. However, Redman said the virtual format offers benefits beyond protecting students and mentors from possible illness. Since BBBS wants working adults to participate in the program, they won’t need to leave work to impact a mentee. After the pandemic, Redman said her staff will assess whether or not to continue with the virtual format.
“My dream is that at the end of the school year we can do a pizza party and they can meet in person,” Redman said.
“We always ask our Bigs, ‘Do you have any regrets about being a Big?’ and when I ask that question, most of them say, ‘I regret I didn’t do it sooner.’” Redman said. “So that tells me the impact is not just on the youth; the impact is also on the volunteer.”
Said Oanes: "A heartfelt 'thank you' to our community members who will be serving as the mentors this year. Eventually, we would like to expand this partnership to other grade levels at FMS."