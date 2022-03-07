A man from Bay City, Wisconsin, is facing criminal charges after he was allegedly pulled over in Owatonna while driving a stolen vehicle.
Jeremy Marvin Jennings, 39, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, both felonies. He is also facing a gross misdemeanor charge for fifth-degree drug possession.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were contacted Friday by the Rochester Police Department regarding a report of a stolen vehicle. Rochester police said a victim had been in Winona since Dec. 12, leaving his vehicle in Rochester, when he reportedly started receiving gas drive-off letters in the mail. The victim reportedly told Rochester police he knew Jennings had been in his apartment, and suspected Jennings of committing the drive-off offenses in his vehicle. According to the report, Owatonna police confirmed through surveillance video that Jennings was the driver of the victim's truck at a local gas station Feb. 15.
Friday night, an Owatonna officer was traveling north on Cedar Avenue South when he reportedly observed a vehicle traveling south that had no working passenger side headlight. The officer initiated a traffic stop at Cedar Avenue South and Oakdale Lane Southwest. Before exiting his vehicle, the officer reportedly ran the vehicle registration and it showed the vehicle listed as stolen.
The driver was identified as Jennings by his Wisconsin ID and arrested, according to court records. The vehicle was allegedly pulling a black trailer that had no serial number of plate on it, and dispatch advised the vehicle was confirmed stolen out of Rochester.
Law enforcement in Mower County reportedly told Owatonna police the vehicle had been used in a theft, where a male had stolen a pair of Ariat boots, a cowboy hat and two reciprocating saws. Jennings was allegedly wearing Ariat boots and a cowboy hat was located on the dash of the vehicle.
During an inventory search of the vehicle, Officers reportedly found a glass pip and crystal substance on the driver's seat. Court documents show the substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
Jennings was also cited Monday for the theft of the gasoline during the drive off incident.
Jennings is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $10,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 18.