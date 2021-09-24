“Life is short. If you have a friend or loved one in their sunset years, go give them a few precious moments of your time.”
When Harvey Ronglien wrote those words for the Owatonna People’s Press in 2012, he was speaking of a friend he visited shortly before she died. It had been a few years since he had last seen her, and he learned to never wait to visit with a friend again, never knowing when it could be his last chance.
Harvey died Tuesday at his home at Timberdale Trace in Owatonna. He was 94.
He was well-known throughout the Owatonna community for many reasons — he was a World War II veteran with the United States Army; he was a lineman with Owatonna Public Utilities for 35 years; he was a member of the Golden Gloves Boxing Team and a coach.
But perhaps most notably, Harvey was the “Boy From C-11.” From the ages 5 to 16, Harvey lived at the Minnesota Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children. Originally from Appleton, Minnesota, he was sent to the orphanage in Owatonna in 1931 after his mother was sent to the State Tuberculosis Sanitarium and his father was sentenced to Stillwater State Prison for breaking into a country school.
Harvey was an underdog practically by birthright, but according to his family, he was born to lead.
“Dad had been through the experience of being rejected and felt that deep within himself,” said Harvey’s daughter, Cheri Ronglien, of Minneapolis. “He had a deep heart for the underprivileged people in our world. He was always for the underdog because he was an underdog — but he knew from the very start that he was their leader.”
In the 1990s, Harvey and his wife, Maxine, dedicated the remainder of their years in sharing the stories of the nearly 11,000 abandoned children who attended the state school between 1886 and 1945. Together they founded the Minnesota State Public School Orphanage Museum and Harvey penned his memoir, “A Boy From C-11,” which went on to be an all-time best selling Minnesota history book.
“All those kids that came through touched his heart, and he wanted to be a voice for them,” Cheri said. “Mom was always behind him pushing, and that is how he could make that happen.”
Maxine died in 2017, something friends and family of Harvey said he never fully recovered from.
“He told me all the time that he missed Maxine,” said Anne Peterson, director of the Orphanage Museum. “I am so sad for myself and for his family, but I’m not sad for Harvey. I know he wanted to be with Maxine again, and now he is.”
Peterson said both Harvey and Maxine were an inspiration to the world, specifically to the Owatonna community and those involved in the museum. While she knows it took the combination of the two — Harvey with the stories and charm and Maxine with the organization and drive — she recognizes that Harvey was truly the “poster boy” for the work done at the museum.
“Maxine told me once in their house, ‘I believe that Harvey was born to do what he’s doing now with the museum, that God had a plan and put this boy on Earth to do this,’” Peterson said. “Maxine felt that it was almost a divine mission that the two of them together save and tell the stories of the state school children.”
And while Harvey was much more than just a state school kid — he was a doting father, a friend and a someone always up for a laugh — Cheri said she knows her dad would want the world to remember one thing about his legacy.
“He was a state school kid, and those state school kids mattered,” an emotional Cheri said. “He would say to forget about everything good he did for people; he would want people to know that those state school kids were somebody.”
Though Harvey wrote for the People’s Press for many years, his last contribution to the paper speaks volumes of the life and legacy he left behind.
“Before I close my eyes for the last time, I want to speak for 10,635 silent tongues.”