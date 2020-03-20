<&firstgraph>Event cancellations and temporary closures are the news of the day amid the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota and the importance of limiting public gatherings to stem transmission.
<&firstgraph>However, as individuals and families are encouraged to stay at home, many community organizations are attempting to provide resources for southern Minnesota residents to create virtually — by themselves, with their household and even with neighbors through the computer screen.
<&firstgraph>While no guests were allowed inside the Owatonna Public Library Thursday afternoon, children’s librarian Darla Lager was present and starting to film a new series of readings that will be shared via social media in the days and weeks to come.
<&firstgraph>“We’ve been thinking about this basically from the start,” said Renée Lowery, assistant library director. “And we’re not alone. Libraries all over the country are having this conversation. We want to keep serving people as much as we can.”
<&firstgraph>While Lowery noted that library staff are still gathering information and deciding the best ways to move forward with online resources, filming story times with Lager is something the organization is moving ahead with, planning to post the first one by the weekend.
<&firstgraph>“There are a lot of publishers and authors who are relaxing their copyrights during this time so that we can share their work in this way,” added Lowery, of one of the virus-related changes that have made these online story times possible.
<&firstgraph>When the Waseca-Le Sueur Library System announced it was temporarily shutting its doors earlier this week, it also posted online a list of resources for individuals and families who now find themselves spending the majority of time at home due to COVID-19.
<&firstgraph>Among the activities listed were other virtual story time opportunities, including one website devoted solely to astronauts reading children’s books aloud in space. In addition to ebook and audiobook databases available online for patrons through both the Owatonna and Waseca-Le Sueur libraries, the latter system also subscribes to a crafts database with video lessons and tutorials that can be done from anywhere with an Internet connection.
<&firstgraph>The platform, called Creativebug, is free to library cardholders. It can be accessed through the library’s website and visitors will need to enter their card and pin numbers to get inside.
<&firstgraph>“These are instructors that really know their stuff, so you can do some really great crafting,” noted system director Stacy Lienemann, of the database’s videos. “They provide tips, really clear instructions, examples and you can stop and start classes as you need to.”
<&firstgraph>She added that, in addition to one-off activities, the platform also provides multi-day challenges and a few programs geared toward kids, although she said the bulk of videos are focused on adult artists and crafters.
<&firstgraph>While the Owatonna Arts Center has closed its gallery and also postponed programing at least through the end of the month, Creative Director Silvan Durben also encouraged area residents to get creative at home. While Lienemann noted that people could order necessary supplies online, both she and Durben also encouraged homebound individuals to use what they have.
<&firstgraph>“You only need a piece of paper and a few markers,” said Durben.
<&firstgraph>In the past, Lienemann added that the library has hosted community events where people can work on projects from Creativebug together. In order to try and keep that sense of connection, she said that the library system has been brainstorming ways for residents to continue creating “together” while in their own homes.
<&firstgraph>“We had planned a sketchbook series and some accordion photo album events, and we’re looking at creating packages that people can pick up and then do the craft with all the supplies at their home,” she explained.
<&firstgraph>She added that they’ve also been looking at how to get creative with social media content, and are planning on posting new ideas for construction projects with Lego building blocks a couple times a week. The main challenge now, she added, is reaching people without access to an Internet connection.
<&firstgraph>Lienemann noted the the library system will still have its Wi-Fi running and that the connection can be accessed from branch parking lots. A number of providers, including Charter Communications, have also been starting up promotions for temporary free Wi-Fi to families with children who are now home from school.
<&firstgraph>As closures continue for both public schools and libraries through the end of March, both Lowery and Lienemann encouraged area residents to check social media regularly for new updates, activities and resources provided by each system.
<&firstgraph>For more information on the Owatonna Public Library’s online databases, visit www.owatonna.info<&firstgraph>. For now, Lowery said the best way to get in touch with the library is to send a message through Facebook or follow the website’s “Ask a Librarian” link.
<&firstgraph>Although staffing is still being worked out through the end of the month, residents can also call the facility at 507-444-2460.
<&firstgraph>For more information on the Waseca-Le Sueur Library System offerings, visit www.wasecalesueurlibraries.com<&firstgraph>, find them on Facebook or call 507-835-2910.