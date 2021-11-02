It's been two years since dignitaries flooded to a small mound of dirt alongside a busy, two-lane highway in Claremont.
That historic moment marked the beginning of an end to a 60-plus-year journey to expand Hwy. 14 from two to four lanes between Owatonna and Rochester. The groundbreaking ceremony that took place on a chilly November 2019 began the work on the 12.5-mile stretch between Owatonna and Dodge Center.
Next week, that very project will be complete, with an opening celebration scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.
“We’re finally here,” laughed Mike Dougherty, the director of public engagement and communications for the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) District 6, adding that he knows it has been a decades-long priority to complete the roadway. “To truly make it all four lanes from Rochester to Mankato couldn’t be done in one swoop. It is an astronomical project that had to be done in smaller pieces.”
West of Mankato, the final stretch of two lanes on Hwy. 14 is the 12-mile section between Nicollet and New Ulm, which secured federal funding for completion last fall. Preparation for construction is still being done there.
The original estimate for the Owatonna to Dodge Center expansion project was calculated at $160 million, which was included as part of the $541 million designated for transportation in the 2018 bonding bill. A potential roadblock for the project emerged due to an apparent issue with wording in the bill, but the Legislature adopted another bill to clarify that language and avoid any project delays. The project bid was awarded for nearly $108 million to Shafer Contracting, of Shafer, Minnesota.
Creating a safe highway
Tory Thompson, the project manager of the Owatonna to Dodge Center project, believes completion is monumental for the area.
“We are talking about a four-lane highway from Interstate 35 to Dodge Center,” said Thompson, who has been with MnDOT since 2008 and has worked in a variety of roles involving Hwy. 14. On a personal level, though, Thompson has been commuting from Owatonna to Rochester daily for a number of years.
“I personally have seen and know all the possible hazards,” Thompson said.
Just along the 12.5-mile stretch that is being expanded, there are a number of direct-access points, which Thompson said increases the risks of a crash. There are 15 public roadways, 32 driveways and 20 field entrances.
“These are opportunities to be conflict points, especially with the traffic volume on Hwy. 14 where you don’t get gaps very often,” Thompson said. “Every day, I see people trying to pass those driving the speed limit in unsafe conditions or where there isn’t a gap in traffic. I even see them pass on the shoulder, because they are so adamant about getting around someone driving the speed limit.”
Dougherty said the new highway is an access controlled facility that did not exist previously. Now, there will only be two interchanges with ramps to provide access on the new road, which he said should help regulate the unsafe driving Thompson previously mentioned.
“Regularly, we don’t see those incidents ending in any sort of tragedy,” Dougherty said. “But eventually, someone makes a mistake, and those mistakes have been fatal.”
Keeping the speed consistent along a roadway is also proven to increase safety, Dougherty said, and eliminating the need to squeeze down into two lanes will help.
The finishing touches
Originally, there was hope to open the new highway, which runs parallel to the current, two-lane one, this week, but Thompson said there are still a number items to be finalized before they can welcome traffic. Most of those finishing touches revolve around safety — from rumble strips to gluing reflectors to the guard rails.
“We also have ramps and the interchange that aren’t completely paved,” Thompson said last week. “Plus, our shoulders need to be paved and finished.”
There are a handful of other small projects that will likely need to be completed in 2022, but Thompson said those aren’t considered a hazard and won’t require any lane closures to complete. Examples include building a fence along the border of the right-of-way and private property.
“This was a big chunk to bite off and get done,” Thompson said.
She said that, by building a new roadway, a lot of their work went interrupted from the beginning, with the exception of occasional weather delays.
“Nobody really saw the full amount of work that happened in 2020, because it was sort of in the middle of nowhere … And this year, I can’t say no one was inconvenienced, but it was a very small population. Most of the people would probably say it was sort of a pain, but that getting this road done is going to be great.”