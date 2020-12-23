Bunkers COVID-19 vaccine Mayo Clinic

Dr. Brian Bunkers, a family medicine physician and CEO of the Mayo Clinic Health System in Owatonna and Faribault, receives his COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Diane Kaplan in Owatonna on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy Mayo Clinic Health System)

Staff at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Owatonna and Faribault began receiving their COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday. 

The Mayo Clinic prioritized frontline workers to receive the vaccine and expects to expand access to the vaccine for all of its staff in the next two to three months. Most frontline Mayo Clinic staff will receive the first dose of the two-dose vaccine from Pfizer in the next two to three weeks. The second dose is administered three weeks after the first. 

"This vaccine is essentially an antidote to help stop the virus in its tracks and it offers hope and healing from the devastating effects we've all seen during this pandemic," said Deepi Goyal, chair of clinical practice for Mayo Clinic's southeast Minnesota region. "As a physician who has taken care of patients suffering from the virus and having the virus myself earlier this summer, this is a joyous moment for me both personally and professionally."

Allina Health staff in Owatonna and Faribault began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

