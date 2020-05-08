While Owatonna High School seniors won’t be able to attend prom as planned this weekend, the after-prom event committee is putting together a virtual senior send-off next Friday evening to try and take the place of their annual late-night celebration.
Any other year, the parent group would be setting up door prizes, food and games, plus scheduling a hypnotist at the middle school gym. Co-chair Sara Borgerding estimated that roughly 400 students annually venture over after the dance to hang out from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. This year, however, the group is unable to safely plan a get-together that would still allow for the necessary social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, with donations already in to help fund this year’s door prizes, the committee has decided it can continue to host that part of the event — turning it into a senior send-off via live online video, where volunteers will draw names and give away the prizes they have collected.
“We wanted to make sure that we were doing something for the kids,” said Borgerding. “We all have juniors and seniors that are missing out on this event, and it’s close to our hearts that way … we know the impact that it has.”
Co-chair Becky Munns added that the goal of after-prom is to give dance attendees a safe, fun environment to be in post-dance, but also to provide an alternative event to students who choose not to attend prom.
“Not knowing when [the need for social distancing] will end, and if there will be an opportunity to have any sort of event even in the summer, we decided that this would be the best way to support those students,” she said. “The prize drawing will only be for seniors, but we already are in discussion for how we make the juniors feel special next year when it’s their senior year. They haven’t been forgotten in all of this.”
In addition to doing something for students, Borgerding said the committee wanted to move forward with the virtual drawing as a way to use the money they had already received for the event. Typically, door prizes are funded through financial donations from local businesses and a number of high school parents.
“We’ve obviously lost some donations, because we weren’t able to do some of the fundraising we typically do,” she added. “But all the businesses in Owatonna have been really supportive over the years of after-prom, and we wanted to make sure that we were utilizing those donations this year.”
Borgerding said the goal is to be able to give away a gift to every senior who registers. In order to have a door prize for everyone, both she and Munns added that next Friday’s event is open to seniors only, as opposed to juniors and seniors during the typical after prom event. The drawings will take place on the committee’s Instagram account, and should run for roughly 45 minutes starting at 5 p.m.
Volunteers will be based out of Trinity Lutheran Church, with prizes available for pick-up as soon as the drawing starts and the first name is called. With many seniors now essential workers during the pandemic, Munns added that families can also come and claim their student’s gift. While the committee hopes people will tune into the live event, they will also send text messages or emails to students as their names are called.
In the past, Borgerding said the committee has focused on gift cards to local businesses, as well as items for dormitories or apartments as door prizes — thinking ahead to what students might need in their first year after high school.
“Everybody will stay in the car, they’ll show us their school ID, we’ll go back in and find their door prize and give it to them as they drive through,” she added, of what the pick-up will look like. Munns added that they’re hoping to get all prizes picked up by roughly 8 p.m. the evening of the event — either by students themselves or by their family members.
Students received an email inviting them to register for the event, and are asked to do so by 11:59 p.m. on May 13. Drawings will start on the @owatonna_afterprom Instagram page at 5 p.m. Friday, May 15.