OWATONNA — Before you glaze over thinking this is another drive for school supplies let us assure you that no pencils, rulers, or notebooks are being collected. Instead, these backpacks are filled with pajamas, stuffed animals, and blankets.
“There are no school supplies in these backpacks,” said Nicole Wacek, president of the local Moonlighters Exchange Club and manager of the Premier Bank of Owatonna. “These are like a typical overnight bag that will go to kids in the foster program.”
Foster care is handled by the Minnesota Prairie County Alliance in Steele County, as well as in Dodge and Waseca counties. When a child is removed from a household, the reasons range from mental health, treatment, corrections, and child protection. According to Tom Sandberg, MNPrairie’s child and family supervisor, about 103 kids are currently in the foster care program between the three counties.
“That number is actually significantly reduced from last year where we had 220 kids in the system at any given time,” said Sandberg. “A bulk of all those cases is child protection.”
When a child is removed from a household, Sandberg said that it can happen at any given time. Sometimes a family does not have time to pack anything for the child, but Sandberg said there are also cases where the family simply doesn’t want to.
“Kids love their parents and we want to believe that parents love their kids,” Sandberg said. “There are so many variables that can affect what the process of separating a child is like, and if law enforcement is involved sometimes that means other things may be happening in that environment.”
For Wacek and the other Moonlighters, learning that children can be removed from their house with nothing more than the clothes on their back was easily summarized in one word: heartbreaking.
“Normally if a child is taken from their home it is often in the middle of the night which is super sad,” Wacek said. “This has been a total eye-opener for me.”
As the Moonlighters were looking for a way to give back to foster children, they learned that MNPrairie’s supply of backpacks with overnight items in them was starting to diminish. Seeing it as the perfect opportunity, the Backpack for Fosters drive was formed.
“We wanted to replenish that program for MNPrairie,” Wacek said, adding that Premier Bank joined with the Moonlighters as a part of Community Bank Month. “I have a goal set of 100 backpacks and we are already at 76.”
Between the business and the organization, the Backpacks for Fosters program is set out to help provide comfort for youth as they enter the foster care system. The backpacks offer the kids with a few essentials and comfort items to help ease a scary transition.
Sandberg, who has been on calls for child separations, said he believes the backpacks provide exactly that.
“This is a traumatic experience for a child to be separated from their parents, so anyway to make them a little more at east is what we try to do,” Sandberg said. “Whether it’s an infant from a hospital or a teen, it’s a traumatic event for everybody. It is probably one of the hardest things I have ever witnessed.”
Wacek said that while the need for the backpacks tears up her heart, the outpouring of support she has scene from the community is beyond warms her right back up.
“We’ve gotten stuff mailed to us, we’ve had people come from far away, we’ve received stuff from up north,” Wacek said. “It has really been a wonderful program to do and it just makes my heart smile.”
Because of the success of the program, Wacek said she is positive that they will bring the drive back again in the future, though she is hoping that it won’t have to be for a long, long time.
“I would love to not have to bring it back for a year knowing that the 100 backpacks for them through,” Wacek said. “If there is a need we might be able to do it more than once, but my hope is that they won’t run out anytime soon.”
The Backpacks for Fosters program will run until Monday, Sept. 30. Backpacks can be dropped off during business hours at Premier Bank of Owatonna at 209 E. Main Street. Backpacks must include pajamas, a stuffed animal, a blanket, a tooth brush, and tooth paste. Items for kids ages newborn to 12 are needed. All items must be new and unused.
The Premier Bank of Owatonna is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.