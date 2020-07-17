The Steele County Sheriff’s Office has a new deputy on board, and she has a real nose for justice.
After nine months of aggressive community fundraising, the Sheriff’s Office has been able to bring back the K-9 program. On Thursday, a 2-year-old German shepherd named Willow came home with Deputy Caleb Buck to begin her journey as a member of the force. Buck will be her handler.
“She fits right in with the family,” said Buck, a three-year veteran with the Sheriff’s Office, as Willow explored her surroundings outside the Law Enforcement Center in Owatonna. “We’re still working on things and she is still learning to figure out what I want her to do, but we start training in the fall.”
Buck said that he always thought he would enjoy being a K-9 handler, but was unsure if and when he would ever get that opportunity. In November, Sheriff Lon Thiele selected Buck to be the next K-9 handler when he began soliciting help from the public to bring the program back to life. Thiele noted that Buck had a true passion for the program as well as a commitment to the responsibilities of being a K-9 cop.
Since then, the Sheriff’s Office has received approximately $31,000 in donations from individuals and businesses within Steele County.
“I didn’t expect to make the money so fast, this really speaks to the volume of support we have in this community,” said Thiele. “This has been amazing, and hats off to Deputy Buck for helping raise the funds.”
The fundraising began in November with a total of $2,550 donations from a variety of local organizations and businesses. Less than two weeks later, a surprising and gift helped accelerate the project when anonymous donation of $15,000 came from a single individual.
“That was an exceptional gift, but we don’t want to forget about any of the people and businesses and organizations who donated money to us,” Thiele said. “Large and small – every dollar was appreciated. We wouldn’t have been able to move forward without the community we have.”
Initially, Thiele said that the goal was to raise $20,000 and use a forfeited vehicle that would be outfitted as the new K-9 squad car.
“$20,000 may have been our goal, but I knew the cost would actually be anywhere from $30,000 to $32,000, so we had some other dollars to offset that last bit if need be,” Thiele said. The K-9 project was not a part of the 2020 budget for the SCSO, but through the community donations Thiele said his office will need little to supplement what it already has in hand.
Re-establishing a K-9 unit within the Sheriff’s Office was a heavily discussed topic during the 2018 sheriff’s race, where Thiele was challenged by Deputy Darrin Helget for the top law enforcement job in the county. Thiele won by a 7% margin, but took note of his opposition’s priorities: specifically the K-9 unit.
“We couldn’t pursue a K-9 at the time because of other priority with budgeting, and honestly we still can’t as everyone is trying to cut and slim down,” Thiele said. “They only way were have been able to succeed with this project is because of the donations from our community.”
For the last number of years, law enforcement in Steele County would have to request aid from K-9 units in Faribault or Rice County. Both the Faribault Police Department and the Rice County Sheriff’s Office have two K-9 units, though Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn said he's hoping to add a third in 2021.
The Owatonna Police Department also brought its K-9 program back to life in January after a two-year hiatus. Officer Casey Martin is the handler for Vegas, a German shepherd also from Slovakia.
Willow was procured through Performance Kennels, a business based out of Buffalo, Minnesota, that provides police service dogs that are hand selected from eastern Europe. Willow comes from Slovakia, where Performance Kennels says the best bloodline of law enforcement dogs hails from.
Willow will specialize in tracking and narcotics, and while she won’t be an apprehension dog she will train in different tactics to subdue suspects. Buck and Willow begin their 10-12 week training course this fall.