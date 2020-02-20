OWATONNA — Even a winter weather advisory couldn’t keep members of the Owatonna Chorale from rehearsal.
During Monday night’s snowstorm, the group gathered as always at Sacred Heart Catholic Church to practice the line-up for its “Winter Loves” performance — a free, public event taking place this Sunday at the arts center. In between arrangements of “My Funny Valentine” and Billy Joel, member William Behne joked that you had to be devoted to be out and about in the whiteout.
“That’s true. I really thought people might not be showing up,” added director Garrick Comeaux, looking around at the singers before him.
Although the choir already has a number of performances under its belt, singing frequently around town during the holiday season, it was formed only this past fall. Comeaux and accompanist Lisa Richmond recalled that the idea was birthed over coffee and a bagel. They decided to put an ad in the paper, and a number of community members immediately answered the call.
“It’s been mainly instrumental, orchestra and band groups that are in the community. This is the first choir after all these years,” explained Behne, while others nodded in agreement.
Some recalled singing groups that had been around decades ago, but also said that this was the first community ensemble in a number of years. Describing their response to the initial ad, members said it was something they’d been wanting for a long time.
“Waiting,” recalled one.
“Hoping,” said another.
“Needing,” added a third.
According to Heather Burke, who helps with communications for the Chorale, there was no formal audition process for the season. News spread from the printed notice, as well as from word-of-mouth through Comeaux’s church choir members at Sacred Heart.
“One thing that Lisa and I decided at the outset was that membership was open to everybody,” the director explained. “One of our themes and a song that we’ll be singing in this concert and probably many of our concerts is ‘Draw the Circle Wide.’ We constantly want to draw a larger circle for people who want to sing, who want to sing different kinds of music and want to be challenged.”
Richmond added that this philosophy of drawing the circle wider extended to audience members as well, and accounts for the varied songs that the choir performs. Between religious and secular pieces, she explained, it’s hard to know for sure who might have a strong response to the music and be impacted by a performance.
“‘My Funny Valentine’ could be the piece that someone got married to 47 years ago and that’s their song,” she noted, as an example. “You don’t know who you’re going to reach, but that’s that circle where we’re pulling people in all the time.”
Since the choir’s founding, Comeaux said the ensemble has also made several trips to retirement communities and assisted living facilities — again trying to draw the circle wider by reaching a broad audience around town.
In addition to the American jazz standard, members noted that they also sing in Latin, German and other languages — joking that even some pieces in English are difficult enough. When practicing at home, many said they frequently consult other performances on YouTube to help hone their interpretation.
Comeaux said despite having busy lives and other commitments outside of the choir, he feels that everyone still makes time to at least look at the music in between rehearsals. Then, during practice, they take the time to workshop things together.
“I want them to hopefully be given an opportunity to grow individually,” said Comeaux, “but also as a group and a choir.”
He added that one of the biggest surprises to him since starting has been the varied experiences each person brings to the ensemble. While this is the first community group in some time, he added that a lot of its members have been singing through local theater or by leading sections in their church choirs.
Within the Chorale, he noted that there’s experience with a wide range of musical styles, which is now also reflected in its set lists.
“It gives people from all walks of life another reason to come together — for the love of music,” agreed Burke, in an email. “Music is a universal language and it’s really amazing to see all of these musicians from different backgrounds and different generations come together to share in this experience.”
For its upcoming concert, Comeaux said the Chorale wanted to do a Valentine’s show, keeping the holiday spirit going even deeper into the month, and featuring songs like “My Funny Valentine” and Billy Joel’s “And So It Goes.”
The performance will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Owatonna Arts Center , located at 435 Garden View Lane. It’s free and open to the public.
Again thinking about ways to draw the circle wider, Burke added of this weekend’s show, “We may encourage others from the community to join us for the remainder of this season, or even future seasons.”