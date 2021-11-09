Over the last couple years, Owatonna has been experiencing a rapid influx in growth. Between private developments, large companies moving to town, major corridors around the town expanding and a cutting-edge high school under construction, all eyes seem to be on the southern Minnesota town.
This was amplified on Oct. 29, when up and coming leaders in Minnesota’s economic development scene selected Owatonna as one of three cities to tour. The Upper Midwest Basic Economic Development class spent the day with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism to learn about local economic development initiatives and private and public partnerships that support economic growth and enrichment, and to see various areas of growth throughout the community.
“They would all love to have what we got going on right now,” said Brad Meier, president of the Owatonna Chamber, with a laugh. “Having as many projects going on at the same time and renovating a downtown are common challenges communities face — they want to know how we make it work in our community.”
The Upper Midwest Basic Economic Development Course is a comprehensive training program provided by the Minnesota Economic Development Foundation and the Economic Development Association of Minnesota, that teaches basic concepts, methods and strategies of local economic development. Meier said an individual who works closely with the program has previously worked with Owatonna leaders and had kept that connection, allowing them insight to the successes in Steele County.
“They were interested in us sharing our model with them,” Meier said. He added that having Owatonna selected as one of the stops for this group is sentiment and proof to the community “getting it right” and continuing to accelerate forward.
“People are talking about us,” he said. “They know the town is moving.”
Some of the things that were highlighted during the visit included the Owatonna Partners for Economic Development, a collaboration between the chamber, the city of Owatonna, Steele County, Owatonna Public Utilities, and the Owatonna Area Business Development Center. The partnerships work together to coordinate services, accommodate requests and fast-track decisions. Meier said they also discussed SteeleCoWorks and the partnerships between the area schools and local businesses and corporations to cultivate the workforce.
Overall, Meier said the biggest message of the day was the importance of partnerships throughout a community.
“It really gave us a chance to talk about [the partnerships], and it was fun to deliver that message, which is 'Partnerships work,'” Meier said. “We are getting some pretty neat projects done because of them.”
The visiting group learned about the three downtown redevelopment projects — the Marriott Courtyard hotel, the Pearl Street apartment complex and the downtown streetscape project. And they learned about the redevelopment of the riverfront in the downtown district and various recent development and redevelopment projects both downtown and in the industrial park.