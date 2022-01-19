Even as COVID-19 case counts are hitting historic levels amid the Omicron surge, local restaurants are forging ahead thanks to strong support from their communities.
While still not back to pre-pandemic highs, area restaurant owners also say they’ve rebounded significantly from 2020 lows as well. Now used to the risk of the pandemic, they say that many customers have chosen to come back while remaining COVID-conscious.
At Plaza Morena Campestre Grill in Owatonna, owner Jose Herrera said that COVID exposures and cases have made staffing an issue from time to time. Even so, Herrera said that 2021 was a year of record breaking sales for the business.
While earlier in the pandemic, many customers felt more comfortable ordering takeout, Herrera said many have chosen to return to in-person dining, perhaps encouraged by studies suggesting that while highly contagious, Omicron tends to produce less severe cases.
Herrera noted that attitudes in Owatonna contrast with those in the Twin Cities and other areas across the country which have seen restaurants shut down and strict COVID-prevention measures implemented in response to the Omicron variant.
“Consumers seem to be saying they don't want restaurants to be penalized by this,” said St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce President Ed Lee. “We know we can't absolutely avoid COVID, but we're not going to put restaurants through what they went through last year.”
In general, January tends to be a slower time of year for restaurants and other locally-owned businesses. With the holiday season in the rearview mirror, yet the Minnesota winter as intense as ever, many consumers see the month as a time to save rather than spend.
David Hvistendahl, the owner of Corks and Pints in Faribault, said that COVID has made the winter months especially challenging for restaurants because the outdoor seating options preferred by many customers in the COVID era are far less comfortable or feasible.
Hvistendahl, who owns the former Peterson Art Building that houses both Corks and Pints and its neighbor 10,000 Drops, has invested heavily in outdoor seating, adding a third patio and heating existing outdoor patio space with heating barrels and a natural gas heating tube.
Even with that investment, Hvistendahl said that business remains “off” due to hesitancy over a virus that, time and again, has shown an alarming ability to infect even those who are vaccinated, who mask and who take other reasonable precautions.
“It’s a real tough one,” he said. “We’ve had it go through the staff at Corks and Pints, and they’re all vaccinated.”
Other customers have tended to prefer delivery and takeout options as a way of minimizing their COVID risk. While many businesses struggled to make the transition toward relying on pickup and delivery, the shift was natural for local pizza places like Basilleo’s 2.0 in Faribault.
During the early months of the pandemic in 2020, co-owners Tom and Connie Lester said that pickup and delivery had been a “lifesaver” for their business. Yet even with the Omicron variant, they said things seem to be getting back to normal inside the restaurant.
“I work up front a lot, and those customers for the most part are not too terribly concerned,” said Connie Lester. “Those that have been, I’ve offered them seating that is tucked away in the corners.”
On the other hand, Haron Nyambati, Chief Chef at Madina Cuisine and Market in Faribault, said that his customers tend to be quite concerned about COVID. Nyambati said that just in the last few weeks, dine-in traffic has been especially slow.
While business tends to pick up during lunch, Nyambati said that in recent weeks, more customers are choosing to order something and leave quickly rather than sit around and eat. To help keep customers safe, he said the business would begin asking customers to wear masks.
Jeff LeBeau, owner of The Depot Bar & Grill in Faribault, expressed frustration with what he sees as excessive government regulation on restaurants during the pandemic, as exemplified by the mask and vaccine mandates recently issued by Minneapolis and St. Paul.
“The problem is that they’re picking on the restaurant industry,” he said. “This is something we’ll have to live with forever.”