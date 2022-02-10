A New Richland man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly drove his vehicle into another vehicle while traveling on a Steele County highway.
Ryan Patrick Stinnett, 22, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony, and gross misdemeanor domestic assault. The charges stem from an incident that occured Saturday afternoon in rural Steele County.
According to the criminal complaint, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 7000 block of Highway 30 West for a report of a domestic. Dispatch advised deputies the victim believed Stinnett intentionally ran into her vehicle while they were driving. According to court documents, the two parties had a verbal domestic earlier in the day in New Richland and Waseca County deputies had responded to the scene.
The victim reportedly told deputies she was going east on Highway 30 toward Ellendale when she saw Stinnett driving west, coming into her lane and causing her to swerve to the shoulder to avoid collision. The victim said her children were in her car with her and that she was scared, according to the report.
Deputies spoke with Stinnett, who allegedly said he had been trying to get the victim to stop and talk to him, but she kept driving and clipped his back bumper in the eastbound lane.
According to court documents, deputies observed a set of fresh tire burn marks in the eastbound lane of travel, along with a plastic piece of a pickup bumper, where the collision occurred. The victim’s vehicle reportedly had damage to the front driver side quarter panel and the front bumper.
Court records show Stinnett was previously adjudicated delinquent in 2014 for fifth-degree assault in Kandiyohi County.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.