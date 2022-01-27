An Owatonna family has gained the attention of not only locals, but in other countries across the world with a 6-foot-tall igloo constructed out of multicolored blocks of ice.
Ashley Thorson and her family were supposed to embark on a week-long vacation earlier this year, but due to life circumstances that had to be canceled. With three young boys to keep entertained, they attempted to come up with an idea of a project to keep them occupied during their time off of work and school.
“My sisters and I had seen photos of a similar igloo a few years ago and always thought doing something like that would be fun,” Thorson said. “We decided to do it, not knowing how much work it would actually be, but once we started we couldn’t not finish it.”
The family used around 30 tinfoil pans to fill with water and dye with food coloring to construct the blocks. Thorson said they froze blocks overnight, and some 250 blocks later they were ready to begin construction. The weather cooperated during the block making process, reaching frigid temperatures at night, but Thorson and her family were worried when the building phase began because of the warm temperatures.
“We were worried it would all melt,” Thorson said. “But it was also lucky because the snow was very sticky and the building was pretty easy, and then the temperature dropped overnight so it all froze solid.”
Thorson said her boys, ages 3, 5 and 8, were all involved in the construction process, being more than happy to help.
“The boys helped lay the blocks for the lower part until they couldn’t reach,” Thorson said. “Then they helped with the snow and water as my husband and I worked on the roof.”
The roof, according to Thorson, was the most difficult part of the process. She said she and her husband were inside and he was responsible for holding the blocks so they wouldn’t cave in as she fitted the snow and water in between to hold them in place. After spending more than 12 hours over the course of four days, the 6-foot tall, 9-foot wide igloo made the perfect colorful winter decoration for the Thorson’s front yard.
Proud of their work, Thorson submitted a photo of their multi-colored igloo to WCCO-TV. The station shared the photo on their social media, and soon the story took off. Outlets across Minnesota, the United States, and even across the pond to Scotland picked up and shared the story.
“My husband tweeted about it and a Scotland newspaper reached out and asked permission to print the picture,” Thorson laughed delightfully. “We have no connection to Scotland so that was really cool for all of us.”
Thorson said she nor her husband, Ryan, anticipated so many people to take interest in their front yard decoration, saying many people have driven by to take pictures and get a closer look along with the multiple media outlets that have reached out. They said they frequently build snowmen and snow forts in the winter, but this is the first large scale project they’ve taken on — and likely the last.
“I told the kids to enjoy it this year, because we probably won’t build another one next year,” Thorson laughed. “But I suppose we will see what next winter brings.”