A quote from the 2019 film “Just Mercy” has been on the minds of Dylan Lattery’s family as they’ve gathered in their living room to laugh, cry, and remember their son, brother, and nephew.
“Each of us is more than the worst thing we’ve ever done. We all need mercy, we all need justice, and we all need some measure of unmerited grace,” the movie states.
Dylan, a 2015 Owatonna High School graduate, died Sept. 24 in a homicide in Minneapolis. Travis Leonard of Minneapolis was charged earlier this week with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in Dylan’s death. Dylan was 23.
Dylan’s parents, Lynn and Eric Lattery of Owatonna, are still in shock over the death of their son. Instead of talking about the way he died, the couple and Dylan’s sister Kelsey have decided to celebrate the way he lived.
As the family passed around photos from their annual family vacations, they began talking about the person they loved who was clearly missing from the room and from their lives.
“We traveled a lot together, but Dylan traveled a lot on his own too,” Lynn said. “He loved the coast, he loved the water – he wanted to plan a road trip with us to show us all his favorite places he’s been.”
The three who knew Dylan the best couldn’t help but get lost in their stories of the young man who was quick to make friends and was avid about believing the best in people. Lynn laughed about how her son was the first to make friends with complete strangers during their family trips, even if they were people who appeared to have nothing in common with their Minnesotan family from a small town.
“He always said that strangers are just friends you haven’t made yet,” Lynn said as she held back tears. “He always believed people were good, and sometimes that hurt him, and as his mother I got to hear those painful stories. It was an honor that he came to me, but it was hard to hear, too.”
Kelsey, who is exactly three years and three days older than her brother, said Dylan couldn’t help but continue to give people love, despite how many times they may hurt him. The siblings grew up bickering about Dylan’s “angry” rap music, teasing one another about clothes and relationships, and sharing goofy times such as dancing in public places during family trips.
During their adult lives, Dylan was often the person Kelsey would call when she was upset or angry. Even though he wasn’t always the best at just listening to her problems, Kelsey laughed about how he was able to fix them without realizing it.
“It was just a few weeks ago that I told him that he makes me feel so safe,” Kelsey said as she wiped away fresh tears. “He told me that I would never be too much to handle and that he appreciated my crazy. Every time that I would ask him if I was being stupid, he would say that I am valid.”
Though Eric struggled to put into exact words what kind of person his son was, there was one word that seemed to define him perfectly: genuine.
“I don’t know how to put it, Dylan was a free spirit, not quite a rebel, but perhaps a rebel against the status quo,” Eric said with a laugh, adding that Dylan was everything from a football player to a Dungeons and Dragons enthusiast to a Boy Scout to a missionary. “He wasn’t about being ostentatious. He taught me a lot, but the one thing he really helped me see is that you have live life by your code – honesty, loyalty, trust. Don’t stray, and don’t sell out.”
Though the circumstances surrounding Dylan’s death may bring up some uncertainties for those who didn’t know him, his family stand firm that he was a gracious, loving individual who didn’t have a fair chance at living the life he fully deserved.
“We all have these skeletons in our closets, and we all just got lucky that the errors we made didn’t show themselves to the world,” said Dylan’s uncle Bob Ross. “They didn’t cost us our lives.”
Lisa Ross, Dylan’s aunt, echoed her husband’s sentiments, adding that no young adult is perfect but it doesn’t make them less loved by the world.
“We all had time for redemption,” she said. “It was a timing thing. We all can learn and move through with grace and support, but his mistake – he didn’t have time to make it right.”
Shortly before Dylan’s death, Eric said he had a serious conversation with his son where he told Dylan that there wasn’t a mistake in the world that he hasn’t made himself, and that he would always be there for Dylan to help him work through it.
“The stages of grief – they just come in waves,” Eric said. “You go from feeling shocked and numb and then you get triggered and you’re bawling. But I have to say, it has been amazing to see the sheer number of people who loved and supported Dylan, reaching out to us and letting us know how much he will be missed.”
Though the family knows their broken hearts won’t heal overnight, Lynn said she finds solace in the legacy Dylan left behind.
“Live life right now,” she said. “He believed angels are at work all around the world, and Dylan was just beginning to make changes and build a life… so we have to just do it. We have to live life right now.”