Many people enjoy the indoors more than usual during the winter months due to cold temperatures, snow piling up and ice coating the ground. Next weekend, however, things will be heating up outside in Owatonna as the outdoors will be alive with celebration for the Bold and Cold Winter Festival, kicking off on Jan. 28.
Owatonna Park and Recreation is back again with their Winter Weekend Out, featuring fun winter activities such as cardboard sled races, family log rolling, "Rock on Ice" and family ice fishing at Lake Kohlmier.
“The goal for all the fun activities is to get people outside again and active for many fun events all around the community,” said Thomas Gorycki, recreation supervisor with the city.
Many of the community’s favorite events and activities are making a comeback this year, but a new addition to the mix will be a snowshoe demonstration, which will showcase different types of snowshoes and how to use them. Those who attend will also have the opportunity to try on the different snowshoes and take them for a short stroll. Cardboard sled races and regular sledding time will also take place on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at West Hills.
The public is also encouraged to attend the Rock on Ice event at Morehouse Pond for music, ice-skating and a bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Skates will be available for rent at the chalet.
The Medallion Hunt, sponsored by Owatonna Motor and the Owatonna People’s Press is returning this year, beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Clues will be published in the paper each day, as well as bonus hints on Owatonna Motor’s website.
“The Friesen family has claimed the prize for the last two years,” said Crystal Hobart, media consultant for the People's Press. “I’m looking forward to seeing if they can defend their title.”
Another option to warm up hearts and hands is to pick up a hot bowl of chili or wild rice soup for only $5 at the Steele County Historical Society from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan 28. Interested people must call to reserve their bowl, and can pick up by entering the north side of the History Center by the Wenger Room.
Gorycki said another fun thing for people to participate in and compete for a prize is the Hawaiian-themed photo contest. Frames can be found at Central Park, Kaplan’s Woods and Morehouse Park. Individuals or groups need to dress up in some summertime garb and take a photo with one or more of the frames and submit their entries to the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Facebook page or via email. A winner will be chosen after Jan. 30 and receive passes to River Springs Waterpark and a framed copy of the photo that was submitted.
Other Bold and Cold events and activities include family log rolling and open swim at the Owatonna Middle School, the annual snow sculpture contest, a snowperson building contest and family ice fishing at Lake Kohlmier.
Bundle up for a brisk stroll through downtown and visit all of the unique retailers, gift shops, boutiques, salons, and more by exploring our small businesses and shopping local. Many stores are offering 20% off discounts storewide for the weekend as a part of the Bold and Cold winter festival.