Butterflies are a symbol of hope, a message Kate Sande would like to spread during these bleak times.
The local 14-year-old (soon to be 15) started her own clothing line with 100% proceeds going to a local nonprofit. Her first beneficiary is Rachel’s Light, a transitional home for women and children.
“I knew I wanted to bring a little more light, because there is a lot more sadness going around in the world and I just thought 'what could I do to maybe bring a little more light?'” Sande said.
The Owatonna High School student came up with the clothing line in early May during quarantine. With confidence and an understanding of how to reach an audience her age, she started @wyldflowerbutterfly on Instagram. There she posts her clothes for sale. Customers can either comment or direct message her to arrange a purchase.
For far she’s sold around 40 items and amassed nearly 300 followers on Instagram. The line allows her to explore her creative side as she has designed each item. Many of her pieces feature her signature butterfly patch. She begins with a shirt, tank top or sweatshirt and irons on the patches, sews it and occasionally adds pops of color with dye. She’s completed custom sweatshirt orders for people, and is open to taking more custom orders.
“She is all about empowering women and giving them love and support, so I think it all kind of entangled that way,” said Amanda Starks, executive director of Rachel’s Light.
On Friday, Sande handed over a $350 check — money raised from her business — to Starks. Supporting and empowering local women is something Sande feels is important. She first heard about Rachel’s Light through a fellow hockey player and friend (also Starks’s daughter). After doing some more research on the organization, she found it aligned with her personal values.
“I thought it would be a really cool way to help support the women in my community,” Sande said.
Sande’s favorite part of the project is knowing that the money is going to help local women and seeing people wear her clothes in public.
“It’s just so cool to see that people in the community are kind of all helping as one, because I wouldn't be able to make this happen or be able to donate anything unless people supported the business,” Sande said.
Starks is grateful for the donation and the support received from Sande, adding that this donation is one of a kind for Rachel’s Light.
“In general our community is so supportive and I think it's even more amazing to see a young leader in our community step up and take that on and I think it's really cool to have that shine and really inspire other kids her age,” Starks said.
For now, Sande foresees her business continuing on the Instagram platform. School has recently started and being a student athlete will keep her busy. Yet she's still determined to post more items for sale when she can, spreading positivity and hope along the way.
“I would just like to say that I'm really happy that I have the opportunity to try and bring some more light into this world in this kind of dark time and I'm just really thankful that I can try and help the women in the community,” Sande said.